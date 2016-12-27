Carrie Fisher's Famous Dog Tweets His Heartbreaking Goodbyes

Carrie Fisher and her French bulldog, Gary, whose tongue lolled adorably past his lips, were inseparable.
The two were so close that Fisher took him nearly everywhere: radio interviews, book signings, live interviews with “Good Morning America,” even the White House.
Gary became a celebrity in his own right, sharing his ramblings and adventures with more than 70,000 Instagram followers and 39,000 Twitter followers. (While it’s unclear who runs these accounts, both of them provide links to Fisher’s website.)
So when news broke of Fisher’s hospitalization and, later, her death, Gary appeared to turn to Twitter to express his grief.
Last Friday, after Fisher was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack, Gary’s Twitter account posted a photo of the French bulldog looking out the window, as if waiting for his mom’s return.
Then, after Fisher’s death was announced Tuesday, Gary’s Twitter account posted a series of heartbreaking responses.
“Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher,” @Gary_TheDog wrote the morning of his owner’s death.
Later, Gary’s account posted a bittersweet eulogy: “I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie”
Rest in peace Carrie Fisher and, to her dearest French bulldog, Gary, our deepest condolences for your loss.
