Carrie Fisher's Famous Dog Tweets His Heartbreaking Goodbyes

Araya Diaz via Getty Images Gary Fisher joins his owner, Carrie Fisher, at a book signing in Los Angeles last month.

Carrie Fisher and her French bulldog, Gary, whose tongue lolled adorably past his lips, were inseparable.

Gary became a celebrity in his own right, sharing his ramblings and adventures with more than 70,000 Instagram followers and 39,000 Twitter followers. (While it’s unclear who runs these accounts, both of them provide links to Fisher’s website.)

Din/date night with mom 🐶❤️️#garyinitaly2016 #garytravelstheworld #garyloveshismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

So when news broke of Fisher’s hospitalization and, later, her death, Gary appeared to turn to Twitter to express his grief.

Last Friday, after Fisher was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack, Gary’s Twitter account posted a photo of the French bulldog looking out the window, as if waiting for his mom’s return.

Then, after Fisher’s death was announced Tuesday, Gary’s Twitter account posted a series of heartbreaking responses.

“Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher,” @Gary_TheDog wrote the morning of his owner’s death.

Later, Gary’s account posted a bittersweet eulogy: “I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie”

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

Rest in peace Carrie Fisher and, to her dearest French bulldog, Gary, our deepest condolences for your loss.