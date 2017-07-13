Carrie Fisher Lands Posthumous Emmy Nomination For 'Catastrophe'

Carrie Fisher continues to receive accolades even after her death.

The actress, who died in December 2016 at age 60, received a posthumous Emmy nomination on Thursday.

The Television Academy nominated Fisher for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Amazon’s “Catastrophe.” Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan star in the sitcom about a one-week stand between a Boston ad exec and a London schoolteacher that results in an accidental pregnancy.

Fisher, who portrayed the part of Mia (the mother of Rob ― played by Delaney), had just finished filming scenes for a Season 3 episode prior to her death.

Also in the running for the Emmy are Becky Ann Baker for “Girls,” Wanda Sykes for “Blackish,” Angela Bassett for “Master of None” and Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig for “Saturday Night Live.”

Horgan took Twitter after hearing the news:

Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination @robdelaney @catastrophe_tv https://t.co/BfYHVGjWW8 — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 13, 2017

The “Star Wars” actress previously received an Emmy nomination for a part in the 2010 HBO special “Wishful Drinking” and for her guest role on an episode of NBC’s “30 Rock” that aired in 2007.

CJ Rivera via Getty Images Carrie Fisher on Oct. 10, 2016, in New York.

Fisher had a cardiac medical emergency last December during a flight and died in the hospital a few days later. A recent autopsy report revealed that she had cocaine and other drugs in her system before her death.

Fisher will grace the big screen as Leia Organa in the upcoming “Star Wars” installment, “The Last Jedi,” which hits theaters on Dec. 15.