18 Tweets That Capture Carrie Fisher’s Mental Health Legacy

Carrie Fisher was a fierce champion for mental health.
The “Star Wars” actress, who died earlier this week at the age of 60, had bipolar disorder and often discussed her experience with the condition. Candid testimonies like Fisher’s were not only rare in Hollywood at the time she started speaking out, they were a necessary contribution to dismantling negative stereotypes about mental health.
And that’s a huge deal: Experts say celebrity accounts about mental illness help others realize they’re not alone. Research shows people often don’t seek mental health support due to feeling ashamed or judged for their condition.
As a way to pay tribute to Fisher’s advocacy and combat stigma, fans opened up on Twitter this week about their own mental health experiences with the hashtag #InHonorOfCarrie. The initiative began when Ana Marie Cox, a senior political correspondent for MTV, started tweeting about her bipolar disorder.
Twitter user Julie DiCaro later joined in the conversation and created the official hashtag, The New York Times reported.
Take a look at some of the posts below:
Seeing a therapist about my depression made me a far better husband, father, and overall dude in every way imaginable. #InHonorOfCarrie— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 28, 2016
Carrie Fisher taught me I was a badass for living with mental illness, not a burden ❤ #InHonorOfCarrie— Caroline Moira (@caroline_moira) December 29, 2016
Some of the strongest, wisest, kindest & intelligent people struggle with mental illness. Carrie Fisher was proof of that. #InHonorOfCarrie— Harry Cook (@HarryCook) December 28, 2016
I suffer from depression, anxiety & OCD. I'm not ashamed & I wish more people understood these afflictions.#InHonorOfCarrie— Roxy Vandiver (@RoxyVandiver) December 28, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie: I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder several years ago. Some days are tough. I try to deal with humor.— Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) December 28, 2016
Last year I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. It's a lonely illness unless people speak openly. #InHonorofCarrie— Curtis McMullan (@mcmullancurtis) December 28, 2016
I do have bipolar dissorder, I've been going in and out of hospitals since 17, I'll keep fighting everyday for my dreams #InHonorOfCarrie— charlie (@giuliettamasina) December 29, 2016
I am not ashamed of who i am anymore, I have social anxiety and depression #InHonorOfCarrie thankyou for all you did— Nerdy Unicorn (@NerdiUnicorn) December 29, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie I've been suffering depression and anxiety since I was 19, I'm getting better but you have to fight it everyday— Jenniffer (@feyfer) December 29, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie I have Bipolar II (hypomanic), have taken meds since I was 16, together with a range of therapies, and am still surviving.— BlueChristmassBoy (@BlueGlassBoy) December 29, 2016
Lifelong sufferer of Anxiety & OCD. Didn't have the guts to talk about it or ask for help until I was 21. #InHonorOfCarrie and all she did.— Olivia Jayne Newton (@LivvyJN) December 29, 2016
My brother died from bipolar. I hate it for taking him away & triggering my anxiety but we're both more than our diagnoses. #InHonorOfCarrie pic.twitter.com/falPO0OCSP— Ali Mattu, Ph.D. 🚀 (@AliMattu) December 28, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie Let's work every day to erase the stigma that still exists around talking about mental illness— Angela Kinne✨ (@AngelaK207) December 29, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie I will continue to break family patterns by staying in therapy for my anxiety & depression.— Sarah Malcomb (@SarahMalcomb) December 29, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie I share I have battled depression & anxiety my entire life. With the support of some great people (and meds) I am winning!— Rose Drummond (@KissedByaRose3) December 29, 2016
Mental illness, alcoholism, depression, anxiety are not faults of character or weakness in self-control. #InHonorOfCarrie— Harry Cook (@HarryCook) December 28, 2016
She will most definitely be missed.
