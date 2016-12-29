18 Tweets That Capture Carrie Fisher’s Mental Health Legacy

Carrie Fisher was a fierce champion for mental health.

The “Star Wars” actress, who died earlier this week at the age of 60, had bipolar disorder and often discussed her experience with the condition. Candid testimonies like Fisher’s were not only rare in Hollywood at the time she started speaking out, they were a necessary contribution to dismantling negative stereotypes about mental health.

And that’s a huge deal: Experts say celebrity accounts about mental illness help others realize they’re not alone. Research shows people often don’t seek mental health support due to feeling ashamed or judged for their condition.

As a way to pay tribute to Fisher’s advocacy and combat stigma, fans opened up on Twitter this week about their own mental health experiences with the hashtag #InHonorOfCarrie. The initiative began when Ana Marie Cox, a senior political correspondent for MTV, started tweeting about her bipolar disorder.

I’m pretty open about being in recovery; I’ve been more circumspect about mental illness. In honor of Carrie Fisher: I’m bipolar, too. — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) December 27, 2016

Twitter user Julie DiCaro later joined in the conversation and created the official hashtag, The New York Times reported.

We need a hashtag. #InHonorOfCarrie I've been in treatment for depression since my 20s. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) December 27, 2016

Take a look at some of the posts below:

She will most definitely be missed.