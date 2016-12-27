When you dissect all the scenes and story angles involving Princess Leia, you come away believing that Carrie Fisher’s character may have been one of the most powerful beings in all of “Star Wars.”
This was an ambassador with the ability to use words and negotiations to shift the political tides of an entire galaxy. As a revolutionary, she inspired the rebels to act against a much more powerful Empire, and succeed. She became a general, was sensitive to the Force, and later trained to be a Jedi Knight like her brother Luke Skywalker.*
Just as Fisher, who died on Tuesday, was a master of so many endeavors ― acting, writing, producing to name a few ― Leia Organa Solo did just about everything, and well.
Here are some important aspects of Leia’s character in the “Star Wars” universe, made possible by Fisher’s indomitable spirit.
(*This was part of the extended universe, and while no longer canon, it’s still very relevant to me and many other fans.)
