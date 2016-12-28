12 Illustrations That Pay Tribute To The Late, Great Carrie Fisher

MJ Hiblen / Facebook A simple but touching tribute by MJ Hiblen to Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, and Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2. Baker passed away in August 2016.

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, many are channeling their grief in a variety of ways.

Some are expressing their anguish through tweeting, others are compiling their favorite moments from Fisher’s long and impressive career, and one Instagram account is even honoring the witty author with some pretty impressive pancake art.

But many visual artists and comics from all over the globe are remembering the late actress, who is best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” the best way they know how — through illustrations.

Here are 12 heartbreaking tributes to the beloved Carrie Fisher, who will never be forgotten:

1.

2.

MOOD:💔 #ripcarriefisher#heartbroken#maytheforcebewithyou#sad#princessleia#princess#leia#starwars#anewhope#carriefisher#art#hansolo#harrisonford#rebellion#rebles#markhamill#lukeskywalker #obiwankenobi A photo posted by Nicole Montes (@nicrobertson23) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

3.

Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. May the Force be with you ...💙✨ pic.twitter.com/lz0O0B82bw — Monika 🌈🗾 (@moishpain) December 28, 2016

4.

In tribute: Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/apLXmTt4lf — Andy Marlette (@AndyMarlette) December 27, 2016

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.