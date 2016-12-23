Carrie Fisher Reportedly 'Stabilized' After Apparent Heart Attack On Airplane

UPDATE, 4:18 p.m. PT: Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher told The Associated Press on Friday afternoon that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a hospital in Los Angeles. The actress reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.
Todd Fisher did not provide additional details of the actress’ medical emergency.
Previously:
Carrie Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles when she reportedly suffered a heart attack, TMZ reported Friday.
The media outlet said fellow passengers administered CPR to the “Star Wars” actress and author. According to TMZ, United Airlines said its crew reported Fisher as “unresponsive” when she was taken off the plane at LAX.
Fisher was reportedly taken to a hospital immediately after her plane landed. The actress is said to be in critical condition, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times,
“It was scary. There was a team of about six emergency workers pushing her out in a stretcher,” a source who was at LAX told People.
Witnesses said the 60-year-old actress stopped breathing at one point:
TMZ is now reporting that the actress went 15 minutes without a pulse while paramedics administered CPR. The outlet is also reporting that she is hooked up to a ventilator at UCLA Medical Center.
The actress has most recently been on a book tour for her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.
Peter Mayhew (aka Chewbacca), William Shatner, Christina Applegate, E.L. James and more took to social media to express their well wishes for Fisher:
This is a developing story. The Huffington Post has reached out to representatives of the actress and will update this post accordingly.
