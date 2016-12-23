Carrie Fisher Reportedly 'Stabilized' After Apparent Heart Attack On Airplane

UPDATE, 4:18 p.m. PT: Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher told The Associated Press on Friday afternoon that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a hospital in Los Angeles. The actress reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

Todd Fisher did not provide additional details of the actress’ medical emergency.

UPDATE: Carrie Fisher's brother says actress is in stable condition after suffering medical emergency aboard plane. https://t.co/BPlgOl9RJ6 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 24, 2016

Previously:

Carrie Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles when she reportedly suffered a heart attack, TMZ reported Friday.

The media outlet said fellow passengers administered CPR to the “Star Wars” actress and author. According to TMZ, United Airlines said its crew reported Fisher as “unresponsive” when she was taken off the plane at LAX.

Fisher was reportedly taken to a hospital immediately after her plane landed. The actress is said to be in critical condition, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times,

“It was scary. There was a team of about six emergency workers pushing her out in a stretcher,” a source who was at LAX told People.

Witnesses said the 60-year-old actress stopped breathing at one point:

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

TMZ is now reporting that the actress went 15 minutes without a pulse while paramedics administered CPR. The outlet is also reporting that she is hooked up to a ventilator at UCLA Medical Center.

The actress has most recently been on a book tour for her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.

Peter Mayhew (aka Chewbacca), William Shatner, Christina Applegate, E.L. James and more took to social media to express their well wishes for Fisher:

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016

Be well @carrieffisher. Thoughts, hopes, and the Force are with you. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 23, 2016

2016, back away from @carrieffisher — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!🙏🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2016

This is a developing story. The Huffington Post has reached out to representatives of the actress and will update this post accordingly.