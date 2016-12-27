Carrie Fisher's Birth Announcement In 1992 Captured Her Signature Humor

Following the tragic news that Carrie Fisher has passed away, friends and fans are remembering the icon’s talent, brilliance and sharp sense of humor.

Fisher’s wit carried her through some of life’s toughest challenges, from her battle with addiction to her mental health struggles. It also punctuated the joyful moments as well, like the birth of her daughter, Billie Lourd.

When Billie was born in 1992, Fisher shared the news with a hilarious birth announcement, which she recalled in her first memoir, Wishful Drinking. The announcement was a short poem, which read:

Someone summered in my stomach. Someone`s fallen through my legs. To make an infant omelette, Simply scramble sperm and eggs.

The actress and writer also got real about her birth experience in Wishful Drinking, writing that her baby “was dragged from [her] body as though it was a burning building.”