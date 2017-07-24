Carrie Underwood knows how to spend her summer.

The “Fighter” singer posted an important message about the best way to spend time in the summer, all while plugging modeling her Calia by Carrie swimwear line.

“Summertime is all about love ... love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax!” Underwood wrote, adding the hashtag “#nofilter.” She also wrote that summer is about “Happiness and love for time with family and friends.”

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

The country singer also posted a funny video of her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, waterskiing around the lake. She set the video to the most appropriate song possible, “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson.

“I particularly like the pigeon flap at the end ... This music seemed to fit,” Underwood said of the cute clip.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Underwood and Fisher recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary just a few weeks ago. The two have a 2-year-old son named Isaiah.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together...”

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT