The most essential and sweetest pop up is coming to Coral Gables on July 7th and 8th. Head on over to Small Tea at 205 Aragon Avenue for a two day collaboration with chef Mari Angeles Rubio, owner and founder of Casa Gioia US. She will be serving some of our best sellers such as Chocolate Pecan Pie, Lemon Lime Meringue, Ferrero Rocher roll by the slice, and many more. She’s also bringing back her personal summer favorite, the Passion Fruit thyme tart and for the first time ever these tarts will be available in personal sizes (4", restaurant style).

Casa Gioia US Lemon lime merengue

Casa Gioia US Passion fruit thyme tart

About the chef

Mari was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and ever since she was eight years old she knew she wanted to be in the culinary world. In early 2009, she moved to Miami to attend Johnson & Wales University and in 2010 she moved to the south of Italy to work at a prestigious southern hotel where she got her first real professional kitchen experience. Mari has cooked for the CNN reporters during the Republican debate in Miami and for the Roca brothers and their staff when they visited Miami last year. In 2013 She opened Casa Gioia with the little money she had because in hopes to make her dreams come true.

Casa Gioia US Chef Mari Angeles Rubio

I can personally tell you that everything she makes is fantastic. Not only am I the writer of this article but I am also a customer of Casa Gioia US. From the guava Bundt cakes to the Nutella chocolate chip cookies to even the zucchini bread which will make you want to eat vegetables all day every day, there is nothing this extremely talented lady cannot handle. And there is so much more… Dominican cake, alfajores, brownies, cheesecakes, and many more cookies flavors and combinations that you can only imagine. You can’t go wrong with any of her delicious baked goods so don’t miss out. She also provides nationwide shipping. For more information, please visit https://www.casagioiamiami.com.

Casa Gioia US Alfajadores

Paty Damera @vidajewelrydesigns Guava Bundt cake

Casa Gioia US Polvorones rellenos de guava

Casa Gioia US Nutella chocolate chip cookies

Casa Gioia US Zucchini bread

Casa Gioia US Guava empanadas