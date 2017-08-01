Casey Affleck's Wife Summer Phoenix Files For Divorce

Summer Phoenix, the younger sister of Joaquin Phoenix, is seeking joint custody of children Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9, plus spousal support, People reported Monday, citing court documents.

A rep for Affleck confirmed the couple’s split in March 2016, though they had reportedly separated several months earlier. Phoenix listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

According, to E! Online, Phoenix’s brother Joaquin introduced her to Affleck in 1995. In 2002, the couple starred together in a run of “This is Our Youth” alongside Matt Damon. They married in June 2006.

Earlier this year, Affleck won an Academy Award for his performance in Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester By The Sea.” Much of his Oscars campaign was marked by a renewed focus on sexual harassment allegations lodged against the actor in 2010.