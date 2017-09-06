By Julie Myhre-Nunes, NextAdvisor.com

We’re always talking about the best travel rewards credit cards to help you make the most of your travel-related purchases. While these credit cards are great for some, not every traveler will want to earn miles — others may want to earn cash back while on their journeys. To help these people out, we’re breaking down the best cash back credit cards with no foreign transaction fees. Keep reading to see which card is the right fit for your upcoming travel plans.

Kicking off our list is the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, which not only has no foreign transaction fees, but also earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. On top of that, when you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening, you’ll earn $150 cash back — that’s a 30% bonus! Cash back rewards can be redeemed for cash in the form of a check or statement credit or gift card. Capital One Quicksilver One Cash Rewards Credit Card holders who use their card to pay for a monthly Spotify Premium subscription from now through April 2018 will get 50% back as a statement credit. Other perks of the card include a 9-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers(with a 3% balance transfer fee) and no annual fee. The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is available to those with good to excellent credit (usually considered a credit score of 700 or higher).

Another cash back credit card with no foreign transaction fees is the Discover it – Cashback Match. This card earns 5% cash back in rotating categories (up to the quarterly minimum, currently $1,500, then it’s 1% back) and 1% on all other purchases. The 5% categories offer cardholders a lot of flexibility on what purchases earn cash back because they can range from Amazon.com purchases to restaurants to home improvement stores and more. While you’re required to activate the 5% categories each quarter, you’ll be able to earn 5% cash back on your overseas category purchases, depending on the quarter. What’s more, Discover will match all of the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year as a cardholder — meaning if you earn $400 cash back in your first year, Discover will match it to give you a total of $800 back. Discover it – Cashback Match’s rewards can be redeemed for a statement credit, a deposit into your bank account and gift cards, or you can use your rewards to make a purchase at Amazon.com. Discover was ranked as 2016’s top-rated card for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, and it offers identity theft protection alerts (note that this feature requires activation) and Freeze it, which allows cardholders to use their smartphone or computer to block their card if it’s lost or misplaced — a handy feature to have when you travel. Rounding out Discover it – Cashback Match are 14 months of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with a 3% balance transfer fee) and no annual fee. It’s also available to those with average to excellent credit (usually considered a credit score of 670 or higher).

Discover it chrome is a great travel companion because it has no foreign transaction fees and earns 2% cash back at restaurants and gas stations — two places you will likely frequent on your trip — (up to the quarterly maximum, currently $1,000, then it’s 1% back) as well as 1% on all other purchases. Discover it chrome does not require cardholders to enroll to earn 2% cash back, and category purchases will earn 2% back overseas wherever Discover is accepted. Similar to its previously-mentioned sister card, Discover will match all of the cash back cardholders earn in the first year. It also comes with the same identity theft protection alerts and Freeze it feature and the rewards redemption features are the same as Discover it – Cashback Match. Additionally, this card has a 14-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with a 3% balance transfer fee), it charges no annual fee and is available to those with average credit or better.

Although it’s not technically a cash back credit card, we included the Wells Fargo Propel American Express Card because its points can be redeemed for cash and, as you guessed, it has no foreign transaction fees. This card earns 3X points at U.S. gas stations, 2X points at U.S. restaurants and 1X point on all other purchases. It’s important to emphasize that the category rewards only apply to purchases made in the U.S., which means you’ll only earn 1 point per $1 spent on all purchases made overseas. Cardholders who spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months will earn 20,000 bonus points — that’s worth $200 when redeemed for cash. Points can be redeemed for cash, airline tickets, merchandise or gift cards. In addition to paying no annual fee, cardholders will get a 12-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (with an intro 3% balance transfer fee for 12 months, then it’s 5%). If you pay your cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Propel American Express Card, you’ll get up to $600 protection on your cell phone against covered damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible). Finally, those who have qualifying checking or savings accounts with Wells Fargo will get 10% relationship bonus points (on non-bonus rewards) every year.

Traveling is exciting, but paying foreign transaction fees isn’t. If you’re not impressed by any of the cash back credit cards in this post, you may want to check out our reviews of the best travel credit cards. Also, visit our Travel Rewards Credit Card Analysis to see which card’s points have the highest redemption value.

Disclaimer: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Opinions expressed here are author’s alone, not those of the credit card issuer, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This content was accurate at the time of this post, but card terms and conditions may change at any time. NextAdvisor.com may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.