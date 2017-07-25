Cash Isn’t Always King: Ways To Reward Your Employees That Drive Loyalty

Money never seems to be enough no matter how much we have. That’s why employees can leave your company no matter how much they’re being paid for a rival that makes more – or even less just to get away from your business. Now that’s sad.

Over the years, numerous companies have established cash rewards and incentive programs for their employees just to keep them around and working.

In 2016, money spent on cash rewards in the US alone ccrued to USD77 billion. Rapid Realty, a New York based realtor offered their employees a 15% raise if they branded themselves with a tattoo of the company logo. Weird and downright creepy if you ask me. However, since the offer was made, about 40 employees have gone through with it.

Why this publicity stunt may have given the company a much needed 15 minutes of fame, and maybe a little boost in their clientele numbers, was it worth it?

Also, your present employer’s tattoo on your body quickly begins to look like a bad decision when you are fired and try to get a job with their competition. Not to mention, it also brings into question your capability to make strong and long term decisions.

All those employees did it for the money and this would be okay if that is what you are after: a work force compelled by nothing more than the size of their paycheck.

However, if you want employee loyalty, you will quickly realize that cash is not always king. Here are a few things you can do to build loyalty that will yield better results.

1. Give them Invaluable Experiences

There are experiences you can give your employees that money will never even begin to compare to.

Bryan Bedford, the former CEO of Frontier Airlines was looking for the best way to give back to an employee whom he had just found out lost her son before she came out to work for his airline.

So what did he do?

He dedicated an airline to the memory of her son, asking her to choose the animal that would be painted on the tail of the plane as a way to remember her son. He also sent her on an all-expense paid cruise with her remaining child.

When you are in tune with your employees, you sincerely care about their well being beyond the workplace. Only when you care genuinely, you will find ways to show your love and support to your employees without a dime in sight and they will be more grateful for it.

2. Set Customized Goals

Your company obviously should have an ultimate objective that helps you in setting goals and responsibilities for all your employees. However, you should realize that you cannot judge all your employees by the same yardstick or standard. That is akin to judging a koala bear and a fish by their tree climbing skills.

You have to set realistic goals tailored to the unique strengths and weaknesses of each employee. Mr. Dimitrijevic, CEO of Abry Brothers, a structural and foundation solution provider in Texas, has a nice name for it.

“I call it the tier-sitting strategy. I noticed at a particular football game that most parents with kids stayed at the bottom tier while those without their wards were majorly seated at the top tier.

It inspired me how people’s unique situations decided where they sat such that they still got the best out of the game. I applied that to my business and set up customized goals for them according to their strengths and we haven’t looked back since then”.

Of course, this assumes that you already know their strengths and weaknesses, which you should. This way you will actually get the best out of every individual at their different levels without frustrating anyone.

3. Own the Company Together

You know what is better than outright cash bonuses? Giving your employees part of the company.

I do not mean distributing the shares of the company among the employees. Establishing a profit sharing system, I believe, is better than individual cash bonuses. This gives the employees a sense of ownership and no one wants to mess up something that he owns.

A profit sharing system tells the employees that you appreciate everybody’s contribution, regardless of how much or how little they chipped in.

When everyone is getting a piece of appreciation for their work, it helps to kill potential animosity and unhealthy competition that can poison the atmosphere in the workplace.

4. Do not Make Yourself the Bad Guy

People are entitled to their opinions and perceptions about you but within your workplace, in the eyes of your employees, you need to ensure a genuine way to control the narrative.

A friend of mine who runs a virtual assistant outsourcing firm was faced with the decision to fire one of his staff because she lost her cool on one of his client’s customers. Truthfully, firing her would have been the logical thing to do; she was ruining his business.

Instead, he took a drastically different decision. He had a lengthy discussion with her after which he sent her back to his HR team for re-training while still paying her full wages. In the years since this happened, she has turned down three higher paying jobs to stick it with my buddy. He took a decision to be kind and unconventionally considerate and it paid off big time.