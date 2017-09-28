Cash-starved councils are not equipped to treat London’s homelessness epidemic

The housing crisis in London is even worse than once thought.

A report released this week by the London Assembly shows that rough sleeping is just the tip of the iceberg. In a given year, one in ten people in London experience homelessness but many are hidden from official statistics and from public view.

The report estimates there are 13 times more hidden homeless people than those who are sleeping rough. Many are sofa surfing, squatting or sleeping in public transport, and are not receiving support from the government. Also, homelessness is on the rise, with the number of people sleeping rough in London more than doubling since 2010.

People often become homeless at the end of Assured Shorthold Tenancies, or as a result of relationship breakdowns, according to a survey by the London Assembly. Many are forced to leave their homes to avoid domestic abuse.

Often, hidden homeless people are not eligible for government support, especially young, single people with no children, who are not defined by local councils as having ‘priority need’. This particularly affects LGBT people, who represent a quarter of homeless youths.

The Homelessness Reduction Act, which was passed in April and will come into force next year, offers a sliver of hope. The law will oblige councils to ensure that everyone at risk of becoming homeless receives advice and support regardless of priority need status.

However, without extra funding from central government, cash-strapped London councils could find themselves up the creek without a paddle.

The Association of Housing Advice Services has estimated that the law will cost London’s boroughs an extra £161m, but the government has promised only a tiny fraction of that: £61m to be shared among all councils in the country, according to the London Assembly’s report. Even more worryingly, after two years, the money will dry up as the government expects preventing homelessness to be “self-funding”.

As with many other policies, the government has passed the buck to local councils without providing the bucks.

London’s boroughs already face a perfect storm of lower budgets, rising rents and benefit cuts that simultaneously raise demand for social housing and cripple councils’ ability to supply it. The government’s freeze in housing benefits has led to a rise in evictions of low-income tenants. Meanwhile, from 2010 to 2015, London boroughs reduced overall spending per person by over 30% as a result of cuts to central government grants.

And their financial situation is about to get a whole lot worse. The government plans to cut the Revenue Support Grant to English councils by an additional 77% from 2016-2020. The Local Government Association estimates that in three years, even if councils stopped repairing roads, turned off every street light, and closed all leisure centres, museums, libraries, children’s centres and parks, they would still be in deficit.

Without additional cash, councils will struggle to meet their new obligations to reduce homelessness. A similar law passed in Wales in 2014, led to a sharp rise in the number of people presenting themselves as homeless, increasing the councils’ workloads.