Cash vs. Credit Card vs. ATM for Women Traveling

Besides worrying about theft, travelers should consider various ways we carry money. Before beginning this post, remember the following 2 things: Money should be kept close to you, even on a plane, and divided up so that if you are robbed or forget where you hid the money, there is a back up.

Cash: The Women’s Travel Group recommends carrying some cash in US$ and at least 200 US$singles. When the dollar was very volatile some years ago, we recommended doing the same with Euros. However today, minus some weakening, the dollar is valuable for immediate tips even overseas. $200 should be enough for most trips; if you are traveling solo, $500 is a better idea in case you have extraordinary expenses like a long car to another airport. $20’s seem to make the most sense.

Credit Cards: Yes is the answer. Visa and Mastercard are more acceptable than Amex overseas. In England merchants are more likely to take Amex than elsewhere and large expensive stores will generally also accept Amex. One source says: Mastercard is accepted in 210 countries, Visa in 200 and Amex in around 140.

And Discover, leave it home along with all other store cards in your wallet. The Women’s Travel Group has visited several countries where no American cards are accepted: Iran and Cuba for instance, but this is unusual. There are many articles out there about which card to get for international travel, so no need to repeat here.

Travelers Checks: gone gone gone No one will accept them anymore. Take them to the bank and cash today.

ATM’s: Generally ATMs offer the best exchange rates. Fridays and Mondays rates are slightly hedged by banks so you might avoid ATM use then. In some countries we have visited highly trafficked areas and seen ATMs run out of cash, so don’t wait until the last minute to withdraw money.

Check with your bank ahead of time and notify them you will be traveling. Similarly if you are using a card like a credit union card you don’t pay much attention to, make sure it is still good. We have seen ATMs overseas eat cards that are expired. Then your only recourse is to wait for a bank manager to open the vault and return your card.

Hotels: Here you will pay the highest, but truly if you need money, change a small amount at the hotel. And if you are tired or at all distracted, change at the hotel, where you are in a controlled environment.

Stores: you can bargain the exchange rate when you shop and use US$. In countries with great inflation like Argentina, cash is king and stores are very flexible. Don’t be afraid to ask for a better exchange rate.

Personal check: Yes we have seen personal checks accepted especially in countries that have exchange controls. “Write your check to my cousin in New Jersey” a salesman in India once requested.

Bartering: If you are going to exotic areas, bring along some small items to add to your payment: a lipstick plus cash might get you a bargain. In the Sunday market in Ashkabat Turkmenistan, I paid for a dress with my hair barrettes, a lipstick and cash. In Cuba part of a payment for an old cigar box was the breast cancer survivor hat I was wearing.

Finally, whatever methods of payment you use, divide them up so you have items in various places. Use zip lock bags. Keep a small amount, say $50 on the ready and easy to get to without bringing out your wads. Rubber band together bills of different currencies and denominations. If you are buying something with lots of money, get the money organized away from eyes before you hand it to a vendor.