Who doesn’t love whipped cream? It turns a slice of pie into a celebration, a scoop of ice cream into a sundae, and bowl of antioxidant-rich berries into a delicious dessert.

Skip traditional whipped cream which is mostly fat + definitely skip whipped topping (a.k.a. Cool Whip) which is full of C.R.A.P. (hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, gums, polysorbate 60, sorbitan monosterate, etc.)

SuperSwap instead to CASHEW WHIP!

Cashew Whip has more healthy fat, protein, and fiber than traditional whipped cream or whipped topping. Plus cashews provide an excellent source of copper which is linked to healthy skin…can I get a hell yeah for reducing wrinkles & dark eye circles! And…nut eaters live longer and healthier than non-nut eaters.

Cashew Whip is made with 4 simple ingredients. The base = raw cashews + water, which when pureed magically becomes creamy and smooth. Then, it’s slightly sweetened with maple syrup and ground vanilla beans, which have been shown to elevate feelings of joy and relaxation.

Cashew Whip Recipe >>HERE<<

How to Enjoy: Serve Cashew Whip w/ berries for a healthy red-white-blue 4th of July treat, spoon a dollop on a cup of coffee or tea or these strawberry shortcakes, or stir it into oatmeal for breakfast.

