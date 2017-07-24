Cassavetes Comes At Night: Arguing the Case for Silence

“[Music] makes you feel like living; silence is death” - John Cassavetes.

You would be forgiven for assuming that John Cassavetes was all talk. Responsible for a dialogue-laden cinema, the late director penned larger than life stretches of speech, heavy in jazz riffs, irregular beats and rhythm. From Shadows, the beat film about a group of struggling musicians to Opening Night, the all-talk flick detailing the production of a Broadway play, Cassavetes piled on the sound, filling in moments of silence with conversational ticks and clatters. Silence, under the director’s influence, was oppression itself, marked dramatically against the rest of the noise.

You’ve got to give it to him; Cassavetes certainly stuck by his beliefs. And while some might have found the constant churn of dialogue, rhythm and sound in his films reminiscent of a jumped up street fight, there’s no denying the fact that when the movies worked, they really worked. Noise and sound, in Cassavetes’ world, were the onscreen equivalents of pure energy, driving the narrative, keeping things afloat. Moments of rare silence feel flat and empty in his films, as if the very absence of sound is a vacuum of life itself.

Is there a chance, however, that Cassavetes might have been wrong? Cinema and sound were one and the same for the director but in projects outside of the urban environment, should a filmmaker have the same relationship with music and dialogue? Silence is the very thing that divides the urban scene from its rural counterparts, promising a life less cluttered, frenetic and chaotic. And yet, is it as much a source of calm as we have been led to believe? Smothering images of death aside, could silence in fact be a harbinger of energy, of cinematic potential waiting to be unleashed?

Focus on It Comes At Night. A horror film cum family tragedy, the film has shattered any kind of genre stereotypes put in place before it became a widespread hit, focusing on the sheer terror of the human condition. Rich in both sound and silence, the film has positioned itself somewhere between the two realms, producing a double-sided world that would have even the likes of Cassavetes paying attention.

Putting percussion at the forefront of the soundtrack, composer Brian McOmber has layered subtle sounds while sculpting his music, shifting tones here and there to muted effect. The result is nothing but surprising, each track building to a scream without any perceptible change. Pockets of silence in the music are filled in by rhythmic sound, brief moments of respite are violently undercut by schizophrenic beats. The effect is nothing but suffocating, and essentially, it is the silence alone that brings energy and new life. In McOmber’s score, sound equates disaster and, ironically, foreboding death.

There are, of course, moments in which silence is too let completely loose, disrupting entirely the movements of the central family in their lodge. In one particularly memorable scene, the family’s beloved dog escapes into the surrounding forest, resulting in a mad frenzy of activity in its wake. A young boy scratches and scrapes his way through the trees in deafening noise, scrambling to keep up with his pet. When all suddenly becomes quiet ahead of him, the scene kicks into overdrive; the electricity in the silence is all but palpable. It’s never clear what the boy finds in the forest or, indeed, if there is even anything at all, but that doesn’t matter. The bright white quiet cloaks each family member from this point on, the charged potential of what was hiding within the rural landscape ultimately leading to their demise.