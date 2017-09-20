Cassidy-Graham will wound, not heal

You shall worship the Lord your God, and I[a] will bless your bread and your water; and I will take sickness away from among you. Exodus 23:25 (NRSV)

Sickness hasn’t been eradicated. However, we’ve been blessed with people working to find cures.

This Black gay United Church of Christ (UCC) minister, policy advocate and theologian gives thanks to the Lord. Sitting in Congressional offices last week was particularly amazing. The experience confirmed just how far God has brought me.

This hydrocephalus patient represented the Hydrocephalus Association and advocated for more National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research funding during the fifth annual Rally for Medical Research.

(In those moments, this minister, advocate and patient spoke both the organization and myself. At this moment in time, my words solely express my views.)

Ventriculoatrial (VA) and ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunts kept me alive. A hydrocephalus diagnosis, at 18-months-old, followed my premature birth. Medical research made those shunts possible. Affordable healthcare coverage--with no pre-existing condition discrimination--makes them accessible.

That’s the beauty of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). People with pre-existing conditions aren’t penalized for something people can’t control. If the Cassidy-Graham bill passes, medical advances won’t benefit those who can’t afford to access care.

Medicaid expansion has allowed millions of low-income Americans to access healthcare. The Cassidy-Graham bill ends Medicaid expansion--and Medicaid as we know it. But, wait! What is hydrocephalus, you say?

In layman’s terms: Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrounds our brains and spinal cords. When the body makes too much or something obstructs its flow, it puts pressure on the brain. A shunt drains excess CSF. While VA and VP shunts provided me relief, there’s more than one shunt on the market.

Medicaid and Medicaid expansion made accessing my shunts possible. Propaganda has peddled the narrative that Medicaid recipients are lazy and undeserving. This hydrocephalus patient, UCC minister and policy advocate believes everyone deserves a safety net.

Medicaid provides services to more than scapegoated low-income Americans. All people living with disabilities, including students, receive services, thanks to Medicaid. Senior citizens, who’ve spent down their life savings, depend on Medicaid for nursing home services.

Call your Senators:

1-888-738-3058