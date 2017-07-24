Castle wedding

With every new adventure, you become a little more experienced as a traveler. Savvier with transport, more liberal with accommodations and of course, more okay with cloudy ambiguity. Not unlike a gypsy's orb, this ambiguity often settles to reveal pure clarity. It's beautiful, but it's not a linear trajectory. Sometimes you find yourself taking multiple steps back before moving a single one forward. At times it's rudely by force, at others it's unconscious drift. But once in a while, whether you're ready or not, your mind and soul take a bold, gigantic leap forward and you come face to face with an icy gush of winter's sobriety like you've never experienced before. And as you feel the tingle in your spine, the rhythm of your heart, you close your eyes to see a pair looking back into you, kindly, warmly. A pair with so much acceptance, wisdom and love. Life's dance is vibrant yet awkward, familiar yet mysterious. It's doesn’t matter what the afterparty is like, or if there will be one at all; all it matters is that we are here. We are on the dance floor together, we are on the dance floor now. So let's make it a dance to remember, make every move count. Let's light up the milky way with the sparkles in our eyes, our sparkles of wonder and gratitude for this amazing life, and may our laughter resound through time.