Catalogue for Philanthropy Helps Youth in Greater Washington Go Back to School

The Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington , the only local guide to giving and volunteering in the greater Washington region, is a resource for residents who want to support local students as a new school year begins. The Catalogue’s website features a central hub for people to learn about and donate to over 75 local, community-based nonprofits that support underserved students, as well as learn about education-related volunteer opportunities (www.cfp-dc.org/backtoschool).

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Catalogue is a trusted source for connecting residents to the very best local nonprofits. Last year, nonprofits in the Catalogue’s network:

● Helped nearly 3,000 students connect with mentors for a total of some 150,000 volunteer hours;

● Donated 67,100 books to students; and

● Served nearly 200,000 local students inside and outside the classroom.

Catalogue nonprofits reported that the students they serve had an 83 percent high school graduation rate, 85 percent college acceptance rate, and 80 percent college retention rate—

significantly higher than the region-wide average.

Local students’ needs range from backpacks to school supplies, and from books to clothing to tutoring and mentoring. The Washington region’s nonprofits are meeting these critical needs—

right here, close to home.

“The Catalogue’s website is the ideal place to learn about the many ways we can all help our students have access to what they need to succeed,” says Barbara Harman, founder and president of the Washington region’s Catalogue for Philanthropy. “The organizations in our network bridge the opportunity gap for children across our region. Educational partners and resources help ease the transition back to school, providing critical support for our community and our youth.”

In addition to providing resources and volunteers, the Catalogue regularly hosts neighborhood events to connect local charities to each other for the purposes of collaboration and skill sharing. The next community gathering will bring together Catalogue nonprofits who serve local youth where they learn—in their schools.