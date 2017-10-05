Catalyst for Change

The chemicals industry is an important but often overlooked sector when it comes to environmental impact. It is both a large energy user itself, responsible for an eighth of global industrial carbon emissions, and a crucial part of other industrial supply chains. Almost 95% of manufactured products rely on chemicals in some form.

That makes today’s CDP report on the sector, the latest in a series voted no. 1 climate change research provider by Investment Week yesterday, a vital part of the solution to achieving the challenge of the Paris Agreement.

Positive chemical reaction

The good news from analysis of a US$650 billion group of 22 large global chemicals companies, is impressive performance in areas such as low carbon R&D and reduced emissions intensity.

Around 20% of revenues, close to US$83 billion/year, now come from low carbon products such as car battery chemicals. Progress is also being made in emissions and energy efficiency, with improvements of 2-5% being made year-on-year. This is directly improving the bottom line.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in R&D is new technology creating the potential for energy savings of up to a half by 2050.

But problems upstream

However, the sector is struggling to move away from highly polluting upstream processes such as steam cracking for petrochemicals, or the use of industrial gases to produce hydrogen.

Petrochemicals is the industry’s largest sub-sector, accounting for 10% of total annual energy use. The analysis shows that over 60% of corporate energy use goes into the highly-polluting steam cracking process used in the production of petrochemicals.

A ‘diesel moment’?

A potential regulatory risk on the horizon for the sector is a backlash by legislators against plastic packaging.

Seas and oceans are polluted by approximately eight million metric tonnes of plastic packaging each year, the weight of 2,000 Eiffel Towers.

Just as carmakers faced a regulatory backlash when the consequences of diesel on air pollution became clear; chemical companies could face a similar ‘diesel moment’ if regulators act to stem plastic packaging pollution. At least 25 countries already ban or tax plastic bags, and regulation is tightening on the use of plastic bottles.

The results

Overall, the benchmark of 22 large chemicals companies found that over a third of worst performers are based in the US. Air Products, Dow Chemicals and Praxair were among the four US companies in the bottom half of the table.

AkzoNobel, DSM and Johnson Matthey are the top performing companies. Dow Chemicals, LyondellBasell and Formosa Plastics rank lowest (among those who disclose to CDP).

Newly formed DowDuPont faces several issues, especially from the Dow side of the business. Emissions and energy intensity were found to be almost five times that of DuPont who they merged with last month.

Chinese companies now make up 40% of global chemical sales but are not disclosing environmental data. The Chinese Emissions Trading System launching at the end of 2017 could disrupt the wider industry as more Chinese based companies become regulated.

The experiment’s conclusion

Investors will want chemicals companies to adjust their long-term strategies to reflect the new realities of potential regulation to restrict plastics pollution, tightening emissions rules and growing carbon pricing schemes.

Our report shows that while chemicals companies are passing the current litmus test, they need to up their ambition, and improve transparency and management on environmental issues to avoid a big bang. ---