Catch Nashville’s Forlorn Strangers at Appaloosa Roots Music Festival, IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass, Front Porch Fest

I had the pleasure of catching the Forlorn Strangers, a foot-stomping, Nashville-based string quintet, at the Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, a few weeks ago when they opened for Celtic rockers Scythian at an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Wide Open Bluegrass preview show for its upcoming festival Sept. 29-30.

It also turned out to be a preview show for Scythian’s Appaloosa Roots Music Festival set for Sept. 1-3 in Front Royal, Virginia, at which both Scythian and Forlorn Strangers are set to perform. And Front Porch Fest fans will be happy to know they can catch Forlorn Strangers at the festival on Sept. 3 in Stuart, Virginia.

What I learned as I listened for the first time to this group of talented, young musicians is that they are neither forlorn nor strange. Instead their unique blend of roots music and soaring harmonies is innovative yet remains true to traditional Americana folk music. As I watched them pour everything they had into their music, I joked with a friend that they reminded me of an Americana version of early Fleetwood Mac (plus one), in part because of their clothing and hair styles, which take me back to the late ’60s and early ’70s. But as I was researching the group, I discovered that I am not the only one to make that comparison.

The five unique songwriters, all of whom play at least two instruments, that comprise the Forlorn Strangers are sisters Abigail Dempsey (fiddle, guitar, percussion, vocals) and Hannah Leigh Lusk (mandolin, percussion, upright bass, vocals); Chris Banke (guitar, mandolin, vocals); Benjamin Lusk (banjo, guitar, vocals); and Jesse Thompson (upright bass, dobro, guitar, vocals).

In August 2016 the band released their self-titled debut full-length album, “Forlorn Strangers,” which was recorded at John Prine’s Nashville studio The Butcher Shoppe and produced by Grammy winner Phil Madeira. Since then, Forlorn Strangers, have continued to tour nationwide, heavily in the southeast. They are currently writing and recording material for a new record to be released late 2017/early2018, according to the band’s website.

Subsequent tireless touring — the band played more than 180 shows in more than 100 cities and more than 30 states nationwide — has garnered the band a dedicated following and national recognition, according to the band bio on the Appaloosa website, some of which follows.

Recently, the band’s latest music video for the single “Leave It On The Ground” premiered on Rolling Stone Country, and No Depression exclaimed “Forlorn Strangers is anything but that. This five-person team, all of them playing at least two instruments, is one of the best looking, most thoughtful, and exceptionally talented groups I’ve ever come across.”

These kinds of accolades are only the beginning for a band who The Chattanooga Pulse calls “the worthy 21st century successors to the likes of Seeger, Guthrie, and the Carter Family.”

But don’t take my word, or anyone else’s for that matter. Go check out the Forlorn Strangers yourself. I would love to hear what you think!