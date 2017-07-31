Caterer Goes Camping

For years, I dodged the rugged outdoor family trips my husband and brother-in-law would organize. Assorted groupings of cousins coalesced around their various adventures – and off they went to Maine, the Adirondacks, Colorado or Mt Kilimanjaro in weather conditions hot or cold. Trekking with kids, picking up the trail of lost clothing or worrying about their meals (an impulse my husband never seemed distracted by) was something I avoided. Home alone was appealing.

Fast forward to 2017. This time, both my sisters and spouses signed up for a 4-day wilderness trip in Glacier National Park. My 3 kids were on board as were half dozen other cousins. With everyone heading in different directions at the end of the summer, this was the last opportunity to spend a week together with my family. Irresistible if not guilt provoking. I caved and signed on, but most reluctantly and with the persistent mumbling of regrets (“What’s wrong with the Ritz Carlton?”) Next stop, Montana.

A beat-up school bus ferried our gang a few miles into the park where we disembarked then trekked 7 miles (3 dusty trail hours) to the river. Equipment followed with guides and mules. The mules then hurried back home and our only was out was the river. The mumbling persisted.

Okay – it was beautiful. Pristine. Isolated. Clear, cold water. NO electronic devices. Time to make camp. The sky was bright past 10 PM. The stars were seriously amazing – fat and close. Night One.

©Liz Neumark

So began the adventure. While this was NOT a Glamping Trip, it wasn’t completely roughing it either. We had 4 guides who not only knew the terrain, but also prepared our meals and made sure everything we were schlepping got packed up, loaded onto the 2 cargo rafts and moved to the next campsite. The other 2 rafts were powered by us, with a guide at the helm calling the strokes.

©Liz Neumark

Breakfast, lunch and supper were the anchors of the day, refueling time with coffee poured from the quintessential over the fire, weathered looking large pot in the morning, with eggs or surprise of bagels, cream cheese and smoked salmon. (Hey, we are NY’ers!) We fly-fished for our lunch one day in a remote mountain lake so breath taking. Meals were by choice meat free, so dinner was fish, salads, pasta and grains. Clean and delicious. Fresh fruits appeared with every meal as well. We picked a bucket of huckleberries on a hike one day and ate them straight up, infused a bottle of vodka and in a surprise cake the guides cooked up on our last evening!

©Liz Neumark

©Liz Neumark

©Liz Neumark

It was a once in a lifetime experience – being in a true wilderness so far away from the civilized (?) world, seeing white tail bald eagles majestically flying overhead. Being with my family was both different and wonderful. The physical challenges of tent living, paddling and hiking felt really good.

©Liz Neumark

But almost immediately, there was something that spoke to me alone. The logistics. Every meal had been thoroughly planned, every inch of storage space was thoughtfully contemplated, essential equipment only was packed. Success was in the details. Every day was on and off the boat, a well-rehearsed drill where only the most organized are successful – feel familiar?

My catering life had followed me to Montana. The connection I felt to the guides went beyond my deep admiration of their wilderness skills and knowledge – they were kindred spirits, working to create perfect experiences for expectant customers, crafting meals to satisfy, packing up to get to the job, packing out at the end – on the truck, off the truck.

©Liz Neumark

Halfway through the trip, after jumping in to help prep supper, I had a glimpse of myself as a river woman. I could envision planning the menus, cooking the meals – all while escaping the urban jungle/rat race of my NYC life. I would have a lot to learn, but I could do it. After a lifetime of roughing it in the NYC business world, going off the grid in the back woods wasn’t unimaginable.

©Liz Neumark

The last day, I asked to row one of the cargo boats. Andrew rode shotgun, directing me through a series of rapids. I never worked so hard in my life. Now I am back home, hand blisters are healing and the aches in my arms and shoulders have subsided. But not the dream of going back.