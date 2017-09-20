I’m obsessed w/ this FUN new side dish…
*Presenting*
Cauliflower Cheese Grits
With this super swap, you get 10x fewer calories and 3x more fiber than regular grits… plus 50% of your daily dose of immune-boosting & skin-firming vitamin C.
BONUS #1: Cauliflower is in the same vegetable family as broccoli & kale, so it has similar powerhouse health benefits like cancer prevention.
BONUS #2: These grits are ready in just 15 mins.
HOW TO ENJOY:
Breakfast/Brunch
Make a batch & have along side a pan-fried egg, steamed collard greens, and hot sauce.
Lunch/Dinner
Swap out the egg for BBQ chicken or beans.
Get my Cauliflower Cheese Grits recipe >> HERE <<
It’s grit glorious.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS