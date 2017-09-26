Causes and symptoms of white spots on the tonsils

Causes of white spots on the tonsils: Our tonsils are gland like structures at the back part of the throat. The tonsils help to catch the bacteria and viruses that are present in our mouth and therefore prevent them from causing an infection. On the surface of these tonsils we have clods of grass or small pockets called crypts of the tonsils. The soft tissue lining of these tonsil crypts mixes with saliva. Since saliva contains digestive enzymes, food stuck in the amygdala of crypts begins to decompose.

The starch or carbohydrate portion of the food melts the combination with mucus and bacteria. It then becomes concentrated, hardens and calcifies to form an amygdala stone. Another term used for this condition is cryptic tonsils, as these stones take root in the crypts of the tonsils. Cryptic tonsil stones are usually small in size, but may even be large in size. They are also seen as white spots on the tonsils in the back of the throat if a flashlight was to be used to look closely. This white debris gives the feeling of something that is stuck there.

The good news is that several conditions on what causes white spots on tonsils. Most of them are easily treated. When white spots appear on the tonsils, they may appear as stains or streaks. They may also contain pus.

Causes or tonsillitis are therefore any combination of the following:

· Oral bacteria

· Hyperactive salivary glands

· Mucus deposits o

· Trapped food

Bad Breathe: Now cryptic tonsils is an important factor for your bad breath, but if you have a bad breath that does not necessarily mean you have cryptic tonsils. Even after brushing teeth after meals and using mouthwash, the bad rotten egg smell tends to return to our mouth after an hour or two. This is because the tonsil stone that continues to grow strengthens the smell of your breath.

Symptoms of white spots on the tonsils:

Small stones can bring no effect on your life; larger tonsil stones will bring some level of negativity in your life, the most known symptoms of amygdale stones you can do a self-check on the sums below:

Fetid odor: Larger stones are prone to foul emission odor, which ultimately causes poor breathing (technically called halitosis). Bad breath can be a sign that the person is affected by the cryptic tonsils. In general, if sulfur compounds are present in the person's breath it might be a good indication that the person has amygdale stones. However (as mentioned above) bad breath alone cannot be attributed to tonsillitis stones and tonsils, but it may be one of the reasons.

White-yellowish or spots pieces seen at the’

· Bad taste in the back of the throat or on the roof of the mouth

· Swollen tonsils due to inflammation