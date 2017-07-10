Cazwell-Making America Femme Again, Starting With "Loose Wrists"

If there is anyone we can count on for hot summer beats, it’s Cazwell. The rapper that brought us the steamy “Ice Cream Truck” and the pulsing “Helen Keller’ is back, and this time his message is clear-Let’s “Make America Femme Again”. I sat down to chat with Cazwell about what it’s like being a new Californian, making politics and music work together, and an upcoming project with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Peppermint!

We miss you in New York! I kinda miss it too. Especially in the summer time, summer is my favorite time to be in New York. Summer nights in New York are the best. The sidewalk is warm, and you get to be outside. I miss the vibration of New York, but I lived there for sixteen years. I don’t miss everything being about rent. Los Angeles is a very nice change, it’s easy breezy, but I couldn't have don't it if it wasn't for Uber because I still don’t drive (laughs). I’m making lots of connections and some new friends and meeting boys. It’s definitely a good change, for now it’s good.

Your new single “Loose Wrists” is amazing. It’s very different, but very true to the Cazwell brand for sure. What differences do you see in it? First of all, I think that the video is based more on my performance and my performance with the camera. Very often when I have done a video, I am focusing on all of the other guys and making sure that they look sexy, and then I am kind of an afterthought. I wanted to make sure that I performed to the camera here. I worked on a documentary with Mary Lambert, she is a director and she directed one of Madonna’s first videos, “Borderline”. I asked her “what makes a great video” and she told me “just let the artist perform”! I never actually thought about it with such simplicity, but that is what I tried to do. The song, I think it’s more about bars, and I kind of combined things that are important to talk about like the President or what is going on with my label. I can’t help but to do things with a sense of humor or a joke behind it; I can’t be serious even when I try to be! The beat is a combination of contemporary but also an old school element that I haven't; used since “I Saw Beyonce at Burger King”

The video is super current; you have managed to combine gorgeous femme guys and lace garments that look like rompers to make a super stylish and slick video. The funny thing is, I was super excited that we were using pastels. We were originally going to do jogging suits, but then we couldn't find the right ribbing to match, so I took a nap, woke up, and decided we would use lace! I actually thought it was pretty conservative, since I’m usually wearing nothing in my video (laughs). I didn’t think it would get that much of a reaction, but luckily it did!

You know, it’s funny, with politics are polarizing as they are, memes featuring the man currently inhabiting the White House are popping up all over the place. We even had someone feature the illustrious Trump administration’s heads on the boys from your “Loose Wrists” video right on their lawn in Asbury Park, N.J. Oh wow that was him? I saw that! I can’t stand Trump either, and while we’re on the subject, I don’t think Kathy Griffin should have apologized at all.

Speaking of, do you think that being political is something that as an artist, you are required to do in a sense now? Yeah! I think with politics and the temperature now, absolutely. As soon as he won the election, I thought “wow art is gonna get really good right now”. I have vowed in 2017 to be as gay as possible. It’s so important, especially with him trying to take gays off the census and having a Vice President that believes that shock therapy can cure being gay, all this shit that is happening in Chechnya, it is so important for all gay people to be out and loud and super proud, and rally get that message across, and not to hide it. It would be really easy to go back into the closet artistically and with our music videos. As for Kathy Griffin, the only thing that shocked me was that it seemed out of character for her expression. If Lady Gaga for example, had done that I would not have blinked and no one would have said anything. Since it was Kathy Griffin people automatically assumed she was trying to be funny. I don't even know if she was trying to be funny actually. You know it’s funny, people look at these celebrities and think that they do this things alone, but in reality, for a photo shoot for example, it’s done with like five other people.

Keeping with the theme of the video, do you think that being femme and open about both sides of your sexuality is becoming much more acceptable? It must be, because I am seeing it more, and people are expressing themselves more. Obviously I think that is due to the internet. You know, when I say in the song “we about to make america Femme again”, there is an illustrator on Instagram with a really big following. He designed the cover for “Loose Wrists” and did my merch last season Hey Rooney. He had t-shirts that said “Make America Femme Again” and that’s where I got it from. I wanted to put that in the song and it fit in perfectly. I told him I used it too, any time I borrow anything from an artist I always tell them, I’m not going to use it and act like its mine. The phrase is obviously a take on Trump’s “Make America Great Again”. America was on the path of getting greater with President Obama, and now it seems like we are going forty years behind. To these people, I think let’s make America great again essentially means “let’s make America a place where there is no longer a black President”, you know?

We were so used to seeing you in New York City, but now that you’re a Californian, are you still going to be making music out there? Absolutely. I started a record label called Snow Cone Records and “Loose Wrists” is the first single to be released from the label. It was just an opportunity for me to make music and drop it whenever I want without having to rely on another label. Peace Biscuit is still my management and I am still am going to work with them and the label as well, but I needed another outlet artistically.

Do you feel that you are inspired differently in California as opposed to being able to bounce off of the frenetic energy in New York City? It’s amazing how much the sunlight in the wintertime can give you a brand new perspective. I moved out here at Christmas time and walking outside in a t-shirt in January and not having to put a winter jacket on my dog gives me a fresh breath of air. It was definitely a way for me to remix what I was doing and recharge myself. It gave me a different perspective. I can kind of hear it after, some people will say that “I can hear the LA” in that about one of my songs; you can definitely hear it after. I think that it’s has a positive effect on both my music and my point of view.

You patterned up with Manila Luzon on the single “Helen Keller” a few years ago and now even “Drag Race” alum Shea Coulee looks to possibly be patterning up with Azealia Banks in the studio. We can say you officially started a trend. It’s funny you say that, because I am actually going to be doing an EP with Peppermint, she is one of my best friends. I would have loved to have seen her go all the way this season. Speaking of, I loved this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race”, but the only thing I kept rewatching was Peppermint’s lip sync battles! She could not lose in a lip sync, she is such a great performer. I loved the lip sync aspect of the finale, because I got to see where one of my best friends shine! She makes me feel good; that is what I love about Peppermint, she really lifts my spirits when she performs.

With Pride month just wrapping up, what does Pride mean to you? Pride means that every day you do things for yourself. Having a sense of Pride right now is not only in yourself and how you look, but sticking up for your brothers and sisters. Getting behind your trans brothers and sisters and counting them in on the family. It’s not all about gays getting married anymore; right now it’s about keeping trans people alive and not getting murdered daily. Having a sense of Pride is about having pride for your entire community, everyone that is outlawed as being “queer”. I just want one word for being gay, it’s seems like a different letter is added to LGBT daily. The struggle is real with heterosexuals who may not agree or understand us; whether we are gay, bi, trans, as long as we are detected as not heterosexual, we have a bullseye on us in many places int this world. Having a sense of pride is being protective of your brothers and sisters.