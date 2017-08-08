CBD Oil Set To Become A Booming Business

Medical cannabis is becoming legalized in more states these days, and never has it had such a groundswell of support from the average American. Marijuana was made illegal thanks to decades of propaganda, and the final death blow was dealt from William Randolph Hearst, whose investments in the timber industry gave him plenty of reason to fear the development of hemp products like paper. It has basically been illegal since the late 1930s, but grassroots organizations have brought it back to the forefront by working to have it legalized in many states. In fact, some say the biggest winner of the last election in November was marijuana - at least six states legalized marijuana for either medical or recreational use at that time. What surprisingly still up in the air is the legality of hemp, particularly hemp-based medicines.

Cannabidiol can be derived from either marijuana or hemp. Hemp based CBD oil is in somewhat of a legal limbo these days - the DEA still classifies anything derived from cannabis as a controlled substance, but the farm bill made industrial hemp farming and the sale of hemp based products legal in 2014. Up until now the federal government has not interfered with hemp producers on a large scale, but that could change.

The science states, however, that CBD oil is something that at the very least should be studied more carefully. There are people who report ending of severe seizures thanks to CBD oil, which is no small thing. Small scale studies have shown that CBD oil may help treat addiction, anxiety disorders, inflammatory disorders, and many more. Unfortunately, thanks to the dubious legal nature of these products, investments in study and development have been considered too risky for many investors.

In 2015 CBD oil was a $202 million enterprise. That number is expected to jump to $2.1 billion by 2020. There are so many different areas of commerce that can still be developed that investors are really starting to take notice. Whether the federal government wants to cooperate or not, the free market is going forward with the medical cannabis industry.

The state of Colorado is a shining example of a place where just about everything is going right in the cannabis industry. Since fully legalizing cannabis in 2012 and sales began in 2014, the state government has found a significant windfall in tax revenues. In 2016 alone the state collected $200 million in tax revenue from the legal marijuana industry, and the $1.3 billion industry makes legal marijuana in Colorado bigger than the entire GDP of some small nations. Despite a few problems legal marijuana has largely been supported in Colorado.