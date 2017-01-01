CCTV surveillance cameras captured horrifying scenes of a gunman racing into a nightclub in downtown Istanbul and the heart-stopping moment he opened fire on frightened patrons.

The bloody terror attack at the Reina nightclub just an hour into the New Year claimed the lives of at least 39 people and injured nearly 70 others. The shooter is still at large.

One video posted by the Ankara Times shows customers crouching for cover inside the front door as they hear the first shots, and a frightened dog runs for an exit. The gunman, armed with an automatic rifle, enters shooting amid sparks from ricocheting bullets. The footage stops just after he takes dead aim at another patron and a flash erupts from the muzzle of his gun.

An earlier video posted by Haberdar shows the shooter running toward the club as he fires on the street outside, apparently striking a passerby as other bullets spark off a car.

Another video appears to show the gunman later surveying the scene of his carnage inside the club — and then, in a screen grab, removing his jacket.

The Reina, located on the banks of the Bosphorus and open since 2002, has long been a hot spot for an affluent cosmopolitan clientele, including soccer, soap opera and music celebrities. It was packed with some 600 people New Year’s Eve when the attack by the lone gunman occurred.

At least 27 of those killed were foreigners, according to the Andalou state news agency. Victims included citizens from Canada, Belgium, France, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, India, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Kuwait, Syria and Syria. One American, a business owner from Delaware, was injured, NBC reported. William Jacob Raak, 35, was hit the leg when a bullet apparently glanced off his cell phone in his hip pocket, and may have saved him from more serious injury, his brother told NBC10. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

By Sunday evening no one had yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but days earlier a pro-ISIS group had urged supporters to attack “celebrations, gatherings and clubs” in Europe over the holidays.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters that the authorities did not yet have solid evidence on who was behind the attack. “Some details have started emerging, but the authorities are working towards a concrete result,” he said, the New York Times reported.