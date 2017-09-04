CCTV Files USD1.5 Million Lawsuit Against Mobile App That Broadcast Euro 2016

Tang Shihua

(Yicai Global) Sept. 4 -- China’s state-owned broadcaster CCTV International Network Ltd. has filed a lawsuit against mobile software developer Wenzhou Xunchi Digital Technology Co. for allowing one of its apps to broadcast the 2016 European Football Championship without consent from CCTV, which paid for the copyrights.

The television network opened a suit for copyright infringement and unfair competition, and requested the defendant pay damages of CNY10 million (USD1.53 million), TechWeb reported.

Beijing Haidian District Court has accepted the case.

CCTV found in September 2016 that 360 Film & TV, a mobile app developed by Xunchi, allowed users to download and stream on-demand the renowned football competition.

The broadcaster has been proactively looking to clamp down on copyright infringement recently. It also sued Super Fish TV, a live video site, for broadcasting the closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics without authorization, and requested CNY1 million in compensation.