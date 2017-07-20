Ceasar---The Boss Behind The Brand

Sitting down with Ceasar Emmanuel of Black Ink Crew was by far one of my favorite interviews to date. I’m not exactly a tattoo aficionado. And aside from having a few (three to be exact) that’s the extent of my expertise. However, our mutual love for the Hustle was enough to give us a deep rooted connection and enough to talk about on common ground. At first the New York swag and low swing of his cadence took me back to living up north and being around the b-boys and the street scene as a young teen. But once we began talking about the reason he got into reality tv and what the hustle really means for him at this point and his end game, I knew this wasn’t just an ordinary street cat who shows off and shows out on camera for a check. I got an opportunity to ask some questions to which Ceasar provided some pleasantly unexpected answers to. Sure, everyone has a story and he just like the next person has one. But there was so much wisdom coming from this young mogul. Going from doing tattoos in his basement to starring in one of the most successful reality shows currently on television is quite a leap. When I asked how he got into being a business owner period, his answer deeply affected me. I got it instantly. He said, “I had to adapt to being a boss. I wanted to just focus on the art. I wanted to come into the shop do tattoos and have fun and party like everyone else. But as God would have it, that wasn’t the plan.” Ceasar went on to describe how he kept finding himself in situations where his friends who actually OWNED the shops he was working in, kept getting behind on the rent. He even tried to get everyone in the shop together to collectively put up the monies to handle the business part. After no one wanted to step up, Ceasar took his rightful place and put up the money to keep the shop going. And thus the new owner of Black Ink began the ascent to take the industry to a whole new level. That location was never the end of the plan. The plan was always to open another shop. Then VH1 came calling. That however, WASN’T part of the plan. As a matter of fact, Ceasar describes turning them down THREE times!!!! With what reality television is today with it’s popularity, you would think it was a no brainer. But that wasn’t what this young New Yorker had in mind for his brand. After finally relenting, the show Black Ink Crew aired in 2013. Now it is going into season six and the Black Ink Franchise that Ceasar originally planned. Ceasar admits though, that after agreeing to do the show, there were people close to him that ridiculed him and called him crazy for doing a reality show. But he pressed on. The show has now thrust the brand to a level of popularity that shows no signs of slowing down. Black Ink is opening in various cities throughout the United States. One of the most beautiful things though is that the young black man raised by his mom and stepfather has been able to employ and create a family with some of the very people that started out in the basement with him. When I asked him how important it is to have that core team, Ceasar was very emphatic. “Loyalty MEANS EVERYTHING!!!! When you can have people around you that were with you when you had nothing and you’re all struggling to eat, then when you have something that you can share with one another, you know it’s real. This is much bigger than me. This is legacy for our children”. The biggest takeaway I got from this interview was to use every opportunity, make it your own, and create your own reality. From now on I can watch the show with pride knowing that I got to meet the man behind the brand and to hear in his own words what his heart desires and the plan the God laid for him. And that plan, he’s agreed to follow.