WOMEN
08/15/2017 05:53 pm ET

Cecile Richards Has Strong Words For Any Democrat Willing To Abandon Reproductive Rights

"It’s a shocking sort of misunderstanding of actually where the country is."

By Alanna Vagianos
Stephanie Keith via Getty Images
President Planned Parenthood Federation of America Cecile Richards participates in a panel discussion during the annual Clinton Global Initiative on September 20, 2016 in New York City. 

Cecile Richards does not agree with Democrats who don’t believe reproductive rights should be used as a “litmus test” for Democratic candidates

On Tuesday, the Planned Parenthood president went on Politico’s “Off Message” podcast to discuss women’s health and the recent news that some Democrats ― including chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and California Governor Jerry Brown ― would be open to supporting anti-choice Democratic candidates in order to get more votes. 

Richards said that she believes Luján is “totally wrong,” and she’s going to keep fighting to prove just that. 

“It’s a shocking sort of misunderstanding of actually where the country is... which is overwhelmingly supportive of abortion rights,” Richards told Politico. “Fundamentally, perhaps [what Luján is] missing is, people can distinguish between their own personal feelings and what they believe government or politicians should do.”

Recent surveys have distinguished between support for legal abortion among Americans, and the percent of Americans who say abortion is morally wrong. Richards referred to voters who wouldn’t personally choose to have an abortion do still believe that the government shouldn’t have autonomy over a woman’s body and reproductive choices.

“People even in some of the most conservative areas of the country who may themselves personally say, ‘I would never choose to have an abortion,’ or, ‘That’s not something that’s right for me,’ also, absolutely do not believe politicians should be making decisions about pregnancy for women,” Richards said. “I think [Luján’s] totally wrong, and I’ll use every opportunity to convince him of that.” 

Head over to Politico to read the full interview.  

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Alanna Vagianos Women's Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Political Science Democratic Politics Abortion Debate Politico
Subscribe to the In(formation) email.
The reality of being a woman — by the numbers.
Cecile Richards Has Strong Words For Any Democrat Willing To Abandon Reproductive Rights

CONVERSATIONS