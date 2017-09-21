Celebrate Fall With The Season’s Best Textures

Fall isn’t just a time to reconsider your color palette in your home décor. It’s also a time to update the textures in your home. Sumptuous materials like suede, leather, and lightweight wool help create the perfect setting for relaxation after a day in the crisp autumn air. Whether you incorporate these textures through small accessories or with large upholstered pieces, you’ll enjoy the cozy effect they bring to a room. If you’re thinking about a fall update, here are just a few of our favorites pieces available now at Viyet:

When it comes to fall textures, you can’t beat soft leather. It’s the upholstery of choice for a classic club chair, such as this stunning vintage piece by Ralph Lauren. Like your favorite jacket, this chair has that perfectly worn look that takes years to achieve.

Grasscloth is a texture that beautifully bridges seasons, especially when it’s in a rich red-orange color. The hue reminds us of autumn leaves, making this stylish side table all the more ideal for your fall décor.

Soft suede is another classic for fall. This moss green chair can work with a variety of color schemes, though it’s a great choice for setting off accessories (pillows and throws) in more vibrant autumnal hues. Pair it with the above side table for an eye-catching accent in a living room.

Though it’s a very unusual texture to incorporate in one’s décor, the polished finish of the resin antlers in this chandelier by John Rosselli makes a dramatic impact in a space. The light naturally works best with rustic décor, though it also would be a standout piece to contrast against a contemporary interior.