Celebrate National Lemonade Day With These Blackberry Lemonade Glazed Short Ribs

It’s no secret Mess Hall Canteen doesn’t play when it comes to creating exciting new additions to their already robust menu. Even though Mess Hall is a food truck, it operates like a five-star steakhouse — producing some of the most exclusive barbecue dishes on the West Coast.

Considering Mess Hall’s tendency to go all-in with every new recipe they debut, it was only obvious a partnership with Hubert’s Lemonade for National Lemonade Day on August 20 would create an intense barbecue dish.

For only TWO DAYS you can find Hubert's Blackberry Lemonade Glazed Spare Ribs at Mess Hall Canteen. You’d be wise to move fast, because they’ll only be around until supplies last. On August 20, Mess Hall will be at Green Check Brewing in TKTK, and on August 22, you’ll be able to find Mess Hall at Street Food Tuesday in Orange County.

The dish is finally topped with pickled blackberries, and garnished with pickled blackberries, shaved lemon, black & white sesame seeds, and a chiffonade of Thai Basil.

This is truly a blackberry-infused barbecue bonanza you need to try now! Be sure to get these ribs while they’re hot!

By Evan Lancaster