Celebrate the Eclipse with a Cosmic App

Whether you’re an eclipse chaser or star gazer, the Cosmic Watch app for Android ($4.49) and iOS ($4.99) will take you on an entertaining celestial ride. Its creators consider it a time travel app because you can scroll back in time to see how the stars were aligned on the day you were born, the day you got married, etc. There are tutorials to help you get maximum return on your investment. Think of the app as both a pocket watch and a planetarium in your pocket.

The app is designed to present the planets in 3D on an iPhone, an iPad or an Android device. The app’s unique features include:

a Realtime World Clock

Celestial Navigation

Astral Chart

Time Travel

Digital Orrery and a

Solar Eclipse Detector.

Although I had to guess about the time of day I was born, it was fun to see where Mars and Venus were on that day in 1959.

Cosmic-Watch app: screenshot of a day in 1959

The app is designed to be both a watch and an astronomical instrument to help users visualize the cycles of Earth and the solar system. And in our selfie-crazed society, since the Earth is its central focal point, the app literally gives the Earth a selfie moment in the sun across the centuries.

The app has three modes: a World Clock that shows you the time of day around the globe; an Astronomy mode that reveals the constellations and planets in the sky in real time or on a date in the past; and an Astrology mode which reveals how the planets align with their ancient astrological symbols.

The Swiss team behind the Cosmic Watch want to excite people about the universe, space and time. And there’s no better day to start than when a solar eclipse is racing over North America.

Likes: the amount of information is mind-boggling with an amazing amount of detail contained in beautiful graphics. And it’s fun to explore the cosmos on historic dates in the past