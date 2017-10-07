Celebrate the Positive with the LA Burning Man Decompression Art & Music Festival

The world needs a positive message these days…On October 14th the 13th Los Angeles Burning Man Decompression Art & Music Festival will light up the newly renovated the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Photo by Wobsarazzi Overview of the Los Angeles Burning Man Decompression Art & Music Festival

Attendees are encouraged to dress artistically and celebrate the creative energy of Burning Man, the extravagant annual event that takes place in Nevada each year. Much of the public does not have the time or the resources to attend the BM event, but this Decompression event offers a peek into what “Burners” get to experience each year. The Decom event also serves as a way for the attendees who just returned from BM to “decompress” amongst their fellow creative co-attendees. The $13 million renovations of the venue will bring a new sparkle to the festival.

Co-producer Esquire Jauchem said, “The park is such a great setting and now with all the new features they have added, it will be like nothing DTLA has ever seen before.”

Council Member Gilbert Cedillo of Disrict 1 of Los Angeles City Council said, “We are delighted to have the LA State Historic Park up and running after months of renovations. It is of particular importance for the communities that we represent to have more open space for recreation and community gatherings.”

Photo by Esquire Jauchem What to expect on the IgNight Stage

With Performances on four stages, including one featuring a series of fire arts…each will offer a different component to the festival. One can expect extraordinary performances on the IgNight Stage, which will take fire performance to an entirely new level. DJ based stages, the Art Car Bus Stop, Charlie the Unicorn stage, and the Subtract Music stage will keep the crowd dancing.

Theme camps (based on the inter active installations that were created for Burning Man by LA artists) will be scattered throughout the park…along with one-of-a kind art installations. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy a full bar, and food trucks

Longtime Burner Dave Taylor will re-create a theme camp called Destiny Lounge 3D. A collaboration between Taylor and the artist, Debi Cable. “Our Burning Man theme camp, Destiny Lounge 3D, just celebrated its 11th consecutive year on the playa and is now an immersive 3D ultraviolet environment.”

Photo by Joe Sale Destiny Lounge 3D Camp by Dave Taylor and Debi Cable 3D

He said he has loved the experience of working with another artist. “Prior to partnering with Debi, our camp was still UV reactive, but with her added into the mix, we have definitely moved on to the next level. We changed the name of our camp this year, adding the term “3D” to the title to reflect that our entire environment is a 3D art space. Debi and I started to collaborate over 3 years ago and have developed a wonderful partnership, with me constructing the crazy things and her covering it all in her amazing art.”

Taylor went on to explain what to expect at LA Decom this year, “We will have a 20’x20’ enclosure that will be completed covered inside with her amazing artwork which appears even more amazing with special 3D glasses.”

Marialyce Pedersen, or as she is known in Burning Man, Merry M'Alyce has participated in the LA Decompression event since it began. She is excited about the festival being back at the renovated park. “The LA State Historic Park is a beautiful venue, even more so after the remodel, and we are proud to be a leader in ‘leaving no trace,’ so that the parks people welcome us and our event, knowing we will care for the park site and not trash it.”

For the past five Decom events, she has hosted The Merry Mad Tea Party. "We serve hot and cold teas all day long, and encourage people to "Sit, Sip, Share, Strategize & Solve" issues of the day at our beautiful long table, with beautiful reusable teacups and teapots, a canopy above for shade and solar lanterns for illumination at night.”

Photo courtesy of Marialyce Pedersen The Merry Mad Tea Party Camp

Don’t miss the Los Angeles Burning Man Decom Art & Music Festival on Saturday, October 14, from 1:00pm to 11:00 pm. The annual event takes place at the recently renovated Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St. 90012 Los Angeles, CA, US

Purchase tickets at the door ONLY for $20 per person (cash). ATMs will be available at the gate. No re-entry after 6 pm. Children under 12 are free. The festival will offer a cash bar, food trucks, in addition to performances on four stages.

Photo by Esquire Jauchem Dancing Attendees at LA Burning Man Decom Event

Taking the Metro is an easy option, since the venue is next to the Chinatown Metro Stop. Ride sharing and mobile car services such as LYFT and UBER are encouraged. There will be paid parking *$10 on the site for about 1000 vehicles.

Visit the LA Decompression 2017 FB Page for the most up-to-date information. Find out about this newly renovated park HERE.