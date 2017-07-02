Celebrating America: A Nation of Refugees

I am a refugee. My presence in the United States is the result of the seven years of political persecution and re-education camp that my father endured after the end of the Vietnam War. During the war, my father aligned himself with the American ideals of equality, democracy and freedom for his nascent country, the Republic of South Vietnam. His country lost the war, and as a result, he lost his country. My family’s journey to the United States was made possible by the US Government’s Humanitarian Operation (HO) refugee program for former Vietnamese Re-education Prisoners. Through the HO program, approximately 100,000 people, people like me, my mom and dad, found a new home in the United States.

“We are a nation of refugees. Most of us can trace our presence here to the turmoil or oppression of another time and another place. Our nation has been immeasurably enriched by this continuing process. We will not turn our backs on our traditions. We must meet the commitments we have made to other nations and to those who are suffering. In doing so, we will also be renewing our commitments to our ideals.”

This is what Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance, told Congress in July 1979, referring to the worsening refugee situation in the South China Sea due to the political and economic turmoil occurring in Vietnam after the War—estimates suggest as many as 50,000 people per month were leaving Vietnam, most on rickety old boats to seek political asylum. President Jimmy Carter responded by ordering the 7th Fleet to actively seek out distressed vessels in the South China Sea and rescue them. I can only imagine the feeling of relief that the tired, the poor, the tempest-tost, homeless refugees felt when the golden flame of the 7th Fleet shone upon them.

Recognizing that the Vietnamese refugee crisis was a world problem, the United States, together with the United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Canada worked with the United Nations to establish the Orderly Departure Program (ODP), under which the US Government’s HO program falls. Subsequently, the US Office of Refugee Resettlement was established to help resettle the large number of refugees. America opened her arms, and between 1980 and 1994, 523,000 Vietnamese were re-settled among the various 50 states, becoming proud, patriotic Americans.

For my Vietnamese-American family, the “HO” program stands for “Hope” and “Opportunity.” 27 years ago, my parents arrived from Vietnam, America’s former enemy, into the United States. My parents did not have any connections to this country—no “bona fide relationships” to anyone in this country. What my parents did share with Americans is the desire to seek equality, democracy and freedom—and a quest to better their lives and the lives of their children.

My family was greeted by a small group of American church members at the Jacksonville International Airport. They welcomed us with open arms and with open hearts into their congregation, their homes and their country. During our first month in the United States, we experienced the spirit of American generosity: kids from the church youth group donated their toys and clothes so that I could have things to wear and play with; members of their congregation sat with my father in their cars and taught him how to drive; they used their personal networks and connections to get my parents their first jobs in the United States.

In America, my father and mother did what generations of immigrants before them did: they worked hard, they saved, they sacrificed for my sister and me. They bought their first house. They put their kids through college. They instilled in us the American principles that you will be rewarded for hard work, sacrifice, and dedication. The dreams that my father fought so hard for during the Vietnam War, the dreams that he clung onto during his seven years as a political prisoner—America gave my father the opportunity to fulfill those dreams.

Every year, on July fourth, when we celebrate America, I reflect on my family’s journey to America. I reflect on the countless refugees who came before me, standing at the gates beside the golden door, hearts full of hope, the path before them full of opportunity. I reflect on the American spirit of generosity. I reflect on the American values of equality, democracy, diversity and unity. I reflect on Emma Lazarus’ poem inscribed at our Lady Liberty’s feet:

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”