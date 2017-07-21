Celebrating Freedom and Fighting Slavery

"Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to lose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke? (Isaiah 58:6 NIV)

Within hours of landing in Cambodia for the first time in 1996, I witnessed a horrific situation that dramatically changed my life: Lining the street in little plastic chairs sat dozens and dozens of children waiting to be sold. My visit to the area was inspired earlier that year by a New York Times article, “Children for Sale,” which exposed a massive sex trafficking operation in Svay Pak, Cambodia. Yet, after seeing the situation first-hand, after seeing the eyes of those children, my path was laid out for me, and I have been fighting this terrible injustice ever since.

Through the years, NGOs and governments have worked hard to develop and carry-out strategic and effective anti-trafficking programs. We have been making progress but we still have a long way to go; the U.S. Department of State estimates there could be as many as 27 million men, women and children worldwide caught in the cycle of human trafficking today. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 20-year anti-trafficking fight, it’s that working together in a holistic approach works best.

The anti-trafficking movement is two-fold: support victims and survivors while decreasing demand and the economic need for trafficking. While NGOs and governments all are working on various ends of these goals, they have their own strengths and weaknesses that can be strengthened and supplemented by working together. But there is one missing piece: it is imperative that these groups also look to churches with their deep-rooted connections in communities vulnerable to this injustice, to play a major role in ending human trafficking. Churches are in a category of their own in the anti-trafficking fight and are often the overlooked partners with NGOs and governments. Churches help to fight trafficking by providing after school programs for children that help to keep them off the street and less vulnerable. In fact, the more churches are involved in their communities the less trafficking that occurs.

If NGOs, governments and churches all work together, we’re all much better equipped fight and end trafficking for good.

For example, World Hope International (WHI), the Christian relief and development organization that I founded in 1996 to help fight human trafficking, has found this synergistic approach extremely successful for victims and their families. These lasting on-the-ground partnerships have led to the creation of recovery centers for survivors in Cambodia and Sierra Leone that have helped put hundreds on the path towards healing through immediate and holistic aftercare services. WHI’s partnerships with governments have also led to new anti- human trafficking legislation in Sierra Leone and country-wide awareness and support hotlines in Liberia.

These are only a few examples of the progress we’ve made since the 1990s – achieved through the invaluable synergistic support of NGOs, governments and local relationship-rich churches.

I was blessed to be able to witness the impact of comprehensive anti-trafficking programs when I returned to Cambodia. I walked into a beautiful bistro restaurant and immediately recognized the waitress as one of the trafficking survivors that had gone through our emergency after-care program that provided every survivor with physical, medical, mental, and spiritual care. I didn’t say anything out of respect for her but she later approached me and gave me a big hug and said that she was so thankful for our help. Thanks to our efforts, she was on her way to becoming the manager of the bistro, was now married and active in her local church. Truly a remarkable blessing to witness!!

This is just one of thousands of examples of how anti-trafficking programs that bridge together the work of the government, NGO and church help to rebuild the lives of trafficking survivors. Which is why July is such an important month for me – it recognizes everyone’s role in the anti-trafficking fight – churches, NGOs and governments, alike. Freedom Sunday was celebrated on July 2 this year and is a day the global faith communities stand together in prayer and take action against modern day slavery. July also brings World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30 – a day the United Nations designates to raise awareness for victims of human trafficking. These days of recognition continue to remain important because they not only help to shine a spotlight on this major injustice but also serve as a reminder that we’re all in this fight together.