Celebrating Life at the Heart and Stroke Walk

by Patty Cruz

Let me tell you a little about myself. My husband and I just celebrated our 45th wedding anniversary. We have five grown children and six grandchildren. We’ve been blessed with a life of adventure, enough trials to keep us humble, and relatively few health issues.

I’ve always been supportive of the Heart and Stroke Walk, but this year it became personal for me.

Patty Cruz with her family.

It was about 6 a.m. when I awoke the morning of February 5, Super Bowl Sunday. I was aware of my surroundings, but I was unable to move my right side. I struggled for several minutes and couldn’t understand why I couldn’t get up. My husband typically sleeps soundly, but my squirming had roused him. He got up and turned on the light. I could hear him asking me what was wrong and I could feel him shaking me, but I was unable to respond. I felt him easing me from the bed onto the floor, and it was then that he recognized my stroke symptoms.

I couldn’t lift my right arm, the right side of my face was drooping, and I was unable to speak. He immediately called 911 and stayed with me while awaiting help.

Though I was not able to communicate or move anything on my right side, I was acutely aware of what was going on around me. The medics arrived quickly and communicated to my husband that I was likely having a stroke. They loaded me into the ambulance and took off down Highway 16 towards the hospital in Tacoma. During the ambulance ride I lost consciousness.

I regained consciousness while a CT scan was being done. I was aware of the hustle and bustle of the healthcare professionals and the sense of urgency felt by all. I was not aware at that time that the CT scan had shown a near complete blockage of a blood vessel in my brain.

When I awoke next, I was in critical care surrounded by my family. I was annoyed with my children when my co-workers entered the room one after another within a matter of a minute or two. All of my children are theatrical, and my first thought was that they were being overly dramatic. I didn’t understand until later why everyone was so concerned. There was no pain but I did feel weak, yet I was in a state of peacefulness that is hard to describe. It was an hour or so later that I finally understood that a procedure called a thrombectomy had been performed to remove a large blood clot in my brain.

My speech and mobility returned quickly. I was transferred to the inpatient rehab facility on the afternoon of day four and remained there for six days. The therapy was not hard and it was helpful in building up my strength. I was released from St. Joseph Medical Center on February 15.

I am more fortunate than most. I returned to work part-time six weeks later, and full time around May 1. I still stumble over words occasionally, I struggle with my energy level from time to time, and my handwriting isn’t as beautiful as it used to be, but I’m talking, walking, functioning at near 100%, and very, very grateful.

I believe that I’m here today in large part because my husband knew the symptoms of a stroke. He was my hero that day, along with all the medical professionals trained to do medical procedures that weren’t available only a few short years ago. The education and awareness the American Heart Association promotes no doubt saved my life that day. Their efforts are changing and saving lives. I’m thankful to be here to tell my story, create more memories with my family, and go on with my life.

I participate at the Heart and Stroke Walk this year with a new perspective. This year I participate as a grateful survivor.

# # #