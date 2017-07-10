Celebrating New Beginnings in Cape Cod

Instead of being viewed as a frivolous activity reserved for retirees or dreamy-eyed college students, traveling can help the ambitious career woman and rising entrepreneur gain the creative inspiration needed to increase happiness and productivity.

That’s why my significant other and I decided to plan a trip to Cape Cod. We worked really hard during the first six months of the year and it was time for us to unplug from society’s expectations and connect with each other on a deeper level. Putting ourselves in a different environment would allow us to eliminate the day-to-day distractions of the world and position our minds to achieve greater things in the next six months.

So we went on a trip to Cape Cod to go beyond the space that we occupy every day. We were very intentional about taking advantage of new experiences. After all, you will never experience the true beauty of life if you hide behind the comforts of what you already know.

Here’s what we did during our five day trip to Cape Cod:

Day One

We arrived in Cape Cod and checked in at the Brass Key Guesthouse. This was part of the new experience we were seeking - a chance to escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city by by staying in a private location that had the best amenities for couples seeking an adventure. We had our swimming attire ready because we were ready to dive into another level of freedom.

I walked into my room and noticed the light peering in through the windows, reflecting off the cabinet and sleeping area. I felt a sense of peace that I had been craving for months. I must admit that my partner and I both went on the patio to check our emails (briefly) because we agreed to not indulge in any strenuous mental work until we returned. So we spent most of our time typing our thoughts on the patio as we kept gazing up at the panoramic view of the infinity pool and hot tub.

We had dinner at The Pointe Restaurant, and my love immediately ordered the Old Fashioned Drink, in his traditional way of testing a bar’s quality.

I couldn’t resist my favorite dessert, crème brûlée.

Day Two

We woke up to enjoy oatmeal, chocolate croissants, gluten-free bread, French vanilla muffins, fruit, and a scrumptious breakfast sandwich in the Brass Key kitchen.

We were tempted to stay in the hotel the entire day but we wanted to stay true to our promise to do something together that we have never done before. So we went on the Art’s Dunes Tour given by Rob Costa, descendent of Art Costa - the undisputed King of the Dunes! We were so amazed by the natural beauty of the Cape’s coast, and I found the most beautiful sea shell to show off to my family and friends.

Day Three

We were overdue for a much needed spa treatment, so we stayed at the Crowne Pointe Historic Inn and Spa for two nights. As we walked through around the garden, we noticed the fully bloomed flowers that boast the brightest colors, a waterfall that seems to have no end, and trees that stand protecting all of the beautiful elements of nature that make the area so captivating. We rested and reflected as the sweetest sounds of classical music played in the background.

We felt so relaxed after our 55-minute Swedish restorative couple’s massage at Shui Spa. After the massage, we couldn’t resist stepping into the mineral-soaking tub. As we sank into the tub, the warm temperature of the water combined with the candle-lit sparks around us that melted away our anxieties, causing us to completely surrender to the soothing moment of uninterrupted bliss.

We walked down to the Patio bar from 5–6 PM for complimentary wine and delicacies that we enjoyed while we discussed our vision for the next six months.

We passed by all the locally-owned shops and attractions as we walked to the Provincetown Art Association and Museum - a place that represents the legacy of one of the oldest continuing art colonies in America.

With over 3,750 pieces of artwork, each room opens the doors to Provincetown’s past, present, or future artistry, casting a net that draws you ashore mentally and emotionally. It’s a safe haven for artists and writers who want to leave a piece of them behind so the world can know what and who existed, exploring the individual pieces of expression that created the fabric of Cape Cod.

Day Four

We started our day devouring a Mexican wrap with peppers, onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese in a tortilla wrap, with a side of salsa. The bacon and savory potato bites sides made this breakfast option very appetizing as we sat on the comfortable deck discussing the beautiful moments we experienced together in Cape Cod.

We couldn’t leave Provicentown without taking advantage of the Mayflower Trolley Tour. The 45- minute narrated tour gave us a full view of the city, allowing us to see the beautiful beaches of the cape, peak at the cranberries snuggling into shrubs, and learn more about the must-have foods that we couldn’t leave the Cape without tasting.

And as I gazed out the window, I watched the water flowing, admiring how the water keeps moving, no matter what happens in the world around it.

Then we wanted to take on a couple challenge: climb the tallest all-granite structure in the United States, the Pilgrim Monument. This building honors the first landing of the Pilgrims in 1620.

As we marveled at the history engraved on the walls, we looked up and realized that we had made it to the top — 252 feet above the ground! The wind fiercely blew as we reflected on our victory as a couple — and we made a vow that we would always keep climbing higher, no matter how strong the wind blows.