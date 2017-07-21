Celebrating the Parole of OJ Simpson

Tonight, I celebrate the parole of OJ Simpson. The Nevada Parole Board voted to release OJ from prison after serving 9 years of a 33 year prison sentence for kidnapping and robbery convictions from 2008.

In October of this year, OJ will walk out of prison and deservedly so. OJ had no prior criminal history before 2008. No matter what we all think about OJ’s role in the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, a jury acquitted him after a fair, thorough trial according to the rules (and remember, being found not guilty doesn’t equal innocence; it just means he wasn’t proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt). With the Nevada convictions the only blemishes on his record and an otherwise law abiding, productive life, OJ warranted not having his existence defined by his idiotic, dangerous conduct at a Las Vegas hotel in 2007 that resulted in his incarceration.

By all accounts, OJ has been a model inmate, leading a remarkably discipline-free existence in prison. He took classes, coached a prison softball team, positively influenced other inmates and stayed out of trouble. OJ wasn’t handed his release; he earned it.

OJ is now 70 years old. He has family support and a re-entry plan. At his age, he poses a low risk to re-offend and likely has “aged out” from criminality. Beyond a desire for retribution and a thirst for OJ’s flesh and soul, there is simply no merit in keeping him caged in prison.

I’m hopeful that OJ’s release will spur us to re-think the continued incarceration of reformed convicts across our country. Countless others remain confined in prison that have minimal criminal histories and led law abiding prison lives who deserve an opportunity for redemption and a second shot at normalcy. Let’s rediscover our communal sense of compassion, scale back our mass incarceration monster and meaningfully institute policies to release these rehabilitated souls .