Celebrating World MSME Day: What’s At Stake For Women?

In every region, in every country, nine of every ten companies you come across will be a micro, small, or medium-sized enterprise (MSME). And of these nine MSMEs, at least two or three will be run by a woman.

So, what’s at stake for women on the day now set aside by the United Nations to celebrate and advocate for MSMEs? A great deal … literally.

MSMEs ensure folks across the globe have jobs -- they employ about 70% of the global workforce. MSMEs keep our economies afloat, accounting for 50% of global economic output. Their broader socio-economic impact on families and communities defies quantification, when we consider that many of those employed by small firms are from the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of society. The MSME story is an impressive – one may even say a noble – one. However, in the story MSMEs can still best be personified as the mouse and not the lion – the underperformance of MSMEs compared to larger firms is staggering.

The productivity gap between small and large firms observed in poorer countries is at least double the size of the gap observed in better-off economies. In some developing countries, large firms are up to ten times more productive than small businesses.

Given the large employment footprint of small companies, this yawning productivity gap translates to low wages and poorer working conditions across large sections of the economy.

MSMEs operate at a disadvantage largely due to their size and limited capacity to adapt to the changing economic landscape. This does not bode well for women-owned MSMEs, which studies show are typically smaller than male-owned firms.

Business surveys by the International Trade Centre show that many of the challenges MSMEs face – including accessing finance, connecting to movers and shakers of industry and tapping into lucrative government contracts – are even more daunting for women-owned businesses than for those owned and operated by men. This is important because poor economic performance of women relative to men translate into socio-economic losses which we simply cannot afford.

Improving the productivity of women-led small firms, and enabling them to connect to international trade, leads to more and better paying jobs, distributed across less fortunate sections of the economy.

A lot more can be done to secure a “better deal” for MSMEs and in particular for women-owned MSMEs in the global economy.

On June 27, 2017, which marks the first International Day for MSMEs; in different parts of the world – from New York to Buenos Aires to Geneva – we will have the opportunity to stop and recognize that small enterprises are indeed having a huge impact on our lives. Moreover, the day will be a chance for us to take stock of the challenges which women and men MSME entrepreneurs face in scaling their businesses.