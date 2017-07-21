Celebrities Bid Sean Spicer Farewell With Glee

Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on Friday, leaving Melissa McCarthy without a job on “Saturday Night Live” and the rest of Hollywood plenty of material for a good, old-fashioned Twitter roasting.

The news came after former Goldman Sachs banker Anthony Scaramucci was named White House communications director. Spicer’s blunders in his role as press secretary have been highly publicized since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen, Margaret Cho and others took to social media to bid Spicer adieu, with some encouraging him to write a tell-all book and others politely requesting that he GTFO.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below.

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Thread:

Just kidding not a thread, but Sean Spicer is the worst and the karma police are coming to arrest him. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

Words fail me. And they failed him, too. https://t.co/eSEG3emuLj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns.

🎶Seems to me

You did your job

Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I'm sorry. The wind? Next question? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer is stepping down so he can focus on mispronouncing words at home with his family — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 21, 2017

This dude was such a horrible, lying troll that I'd often refer to him as a shining example of how NOT to be a press secretary. Or a human. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 21, 2017

hey Sean Spicer - LET'S PARTY! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 21, 2017

SEAN SPICER OUT pic.twitter.com/vCG58VVjV7 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) July 21, 2017