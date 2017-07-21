Celebrities Bid Sean Spicer Farewell With Glee

Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on Friday, leaving Melissa McCarthy without a job on “Saturday Night Live” and the rest of Hollywood plenty of material for a good, old-fashioned Twitter roasting.
The news came after former Goldman Sachs banker Anthony Scaramucci was named White House communications director. Spicer’s blunders in his role as press secretary have been highly publicized since President Donald Trump took office in January.
Celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen, Margaret Cho and others took to social media to bid Spicer adieu, with some encouraging him to write a tell-all book and others politely requesting that he GTFO.
Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST:
Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny
CONVERSATIONS