National treasure Meryl Streep captivated the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards with a powerful speech calling out President-elect Donald Trump for targeting foreigners, the press and Hollywood.
At the ceremony on Sunday night, the actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award ― which honors one person every year for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment ― after a touching introduction from “Doubt” co-star Viola Davis.
“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” Streep said during her speech.
The camera cut away from the legendary actress for only a few moments to show the reactions from celebrities like Amy Adams and Kerry Washington, who were visibly moved by Streep’s words.
Stars attending the Globes, as well as those watching at home just like us, took to Twitter to show their gratitude for the “Florence Foster Jenkins” actress.
But of course, not everybody was feeling the message behind Streep’s speech. Conservative commentators seemingly took offense to her anti-Trump message and expressed outrage on social media.
Were they even listening?
