National treasure Meryl Streep captivated the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards with a powerful speech calling out President-elect Donald Trump for targeting foreigners, the press and Hollywood.

At the ceremony on Sunday night, the actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award ― which honors one person every year for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment ― after a touching introduction from “Doubt” co-star Viola Davis.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” Streep said during her speech.

The camera cut away from the legendary actress for only a few moments to show the reactions from celebrities like Amy Adams and Kerry Washington, who were visibly moved by Streep’s words.

find someone who looks at you the way literally everyone looks at meryl streep pic.twitter.com/ClnOwFsX02 — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) January 9, 2017

Stars attending the Globes, as well as those watching at home just like us, took to Twitter to show their gratitude for the “Florence Foster Jenkins” actress.

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017

MERYL STREEP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep is a goddess — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 9, 2017

God Bless you Meryl Streep! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep changes the world by waking us up with a kiss on the forehead — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep giving an epic and powerful speech at the #GoldenGlobes. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017

We need a principled press to call out what needs to be called out. We need to protect journalists & to safeguard the truth #MerylStreep — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep used her time not to talk about herself, but to use her voice to speak about what is most important. That is what a leader does — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 9, 2017

But of course, not everybody was feeling the message behind Streep’s speech. Conservative commentators seemingly took offense to her anti-Trump message and expressed outrage on social media.

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what a bunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel. https://t.co/jZVRviw7jw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 9, 2017

Were they even listening?