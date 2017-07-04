ENTERTAINMENT
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard And More Stars Get Patriotic For July 4th

Matching onesies? Yes please.

By Julia Brucculieri

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are twinning (and winning) this July 4th. 

On Tuesday, Bell shared an adorable photo Tuesday of the couple on Instagram, in which they’re both rocking matching American flag onesies and looking happy as can be. Shepard shared a similar photo on his account, writing, “On behalf of Mt Hood, KB and myself, Happy 4th of July!”

The couple wasn’t alone in celebrating Independence Day. Other stars, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kris Jenner got in on the action, as did Miley Cyrus, Christie Brinkley, Cindy Crawford and Sharon Stone.

Check out their patriotic pics below: 

