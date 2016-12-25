Celebrities Mourn George Michael After News Of His Death

Iconic pop singer George Michael died on Sunday at the age of 53.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist told the BBC in a statement.
News of his death was met with an outpouring of emotion as celebrities and those who knew him took to Twitter to express their grief.
