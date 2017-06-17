Celebrities React To Bill Cosby Mistrial With Total Indignation

Bill Cosby stands accused by 60 women of sexual misconduct in alleged incidents that span decades.

On Saturday morning, he might have been convicted for one: the case of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who accuses the embattled comedian of molesting her after giving her drugs at his home in 2004.

The charges against Cosby, three felony counts, carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But after 12 jurors became deadlocked in their deliberations, a Pennsylvania judge declared the case a mistrial. Prosecutors reportedly intend to seek retrial of the case, but the result is a blow to Cosby’s many accusers and women like them who too often face uphill battles in their fight for justice after reporting sex crimes.

Soon after, Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow, Ru Paul and others spoke out on social media, seemingly united in their criticisms of the outcome.

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

ps It's okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Bill Cosby MISTRIAL??? What kind of bullshit?????? https://t.co/rPl3IxyXun — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 17, 2017

Our criminal justice system is a joke that’s not at all funny. pic.twitter.com/oXzMrZUahd — RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 17, 2017

If Cosby's defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That's what he admits. https://t.co/gFthKCfOKa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to women who came forward. Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 17, 2017

Fuck Bill Cosby but damn Camille can also go in the dumpster. At the very least her husband cheated indiscreetly countless times. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 17, 2017

Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn't know him or have some sort of association with him? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

This Bill Cosby shit is so gross. An example of how celebrity overrides morality/conviction & more importantly, truth. Sad day 4 justice. — ANGEL HAZE (@AngelHaze) June 17, 2017

To all the women who say Bill Cosby drugged, raped or assaulted you:



I BELIEVE YOU. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 17, 2017

A mistrial for Cosby.

An injustice for all women. — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 17, 2017

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom also offered her encouragement for sexual assault survivors:

To everyone who criticizes women for taking confidential settlements: this is why. Justice system often fails women. #RapeCulture — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 17, 2017