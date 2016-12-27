Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Untimely Death

Countless celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher after she died on Tuesday. The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack on a plane from London to LAX just a few days before her death and had been hospitalized.
Fisher’s 24-year-old actress daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed her “beloved” mother’s death in a statement, saying, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Read some of the reactions below:
Also on HuffPost
Carrie Fisher
More:Star Wars Carrie Fisher
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter