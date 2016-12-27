Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Untimely Death

Just had to pull over on the side of the highway, to shed a tear for #CarrieFisher. Still one of the hottest women I'd ever seen in my early teens and to this day, as well as being a talented actress and writer. Whether she was Princess Leia, Rosemary on 30Rock or the jilted lover shooting a bazooka at Jake Blues, she was always brilliant. Thank u for everything Ms Fisher. And eff u 2016....

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:25am PST