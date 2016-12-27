ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Untimely Death

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Countless celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher after she died on Tuesday. The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack on a plane from London to LAX just a few days before her death and had been hospitalized. 

Fisher’s 24-year-old actress daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed her “beloved” mother’s death in a statement, saying, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” 

Read some of the reactions below: 

