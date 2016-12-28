Celebrities React To Debbie Reynolds' Heartbreaking Death

2016 has claimed yet another incredible force in Hollywood.
Debbie Reynolds, the iconic actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, died on Wednesday, just one day after her beloved daughter. She was 84.
Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a plane last week. She leaves behind her beautiful daughter, actress Billie Lourd.
“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son Todd told Variety, confirming his mother’s death.
Celebrities flocked to Twitter to share their tributes, thoughts and condolences, reacting to the tragic turn of events for the family.
See some of the touching tributes below:
