Celebrities React To Debbie Reynolds' Heartbreaking Death

2016 has claimed yet another incredible force in Hollywood.

Debbie Reynolds, the iconic Hollywood actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, died on Wednesday, just one day after her beloved daughter. She was 84.

Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a plane last week. She leaves behind her beautiful daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son Todd told Variety, confirming his mother’s death.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Celebrities flocked to Twitter to share their tributes, thoughts and condolences, reacting to the tragic turn of events for the family.

See some of the touching tributes below:

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

My heart goes out to the Fisher/Reynolds family right now. Awful loss. Debbie Reynolds was a legend & I can only hope she's with Carrie now — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) December 29, 2016

For Carrie and Debbie

✨🕯🌟🕯✨

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

"I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie." -Debbie Reynolds told Todd Fisher (Carrie's brother) earlier this morning. :( — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Carrie would've LOVED this Tweet and, maybe through you, she sent it? https://t.co/lJijTeghL2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 29, 2016

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016