ENTERTAINMENT

Unsurprisingly, Celebrities Were Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Press Conference

Welcome to the next four years.

01/11/2017 01:46 pm ET | Updated 1 hour ago
Stephanie Marcus Senior Entertainment Editor, The Huffington Post

On Wednesday, Donald Trump held his first press conference since he won the election in November. It began with both incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Vice President-elect Mike Pence condemning BuzzFeed’s decision to release an unverified intelligence report claiming Russian spies possessed “compromising personal and financial information about Trump.”

When Trump took to the podium, he also denounced the report, and spoke about election-related hacking, his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and Obamacare, among other issues, before turning things over to Sheri Dillon, a lawyer who spoke at length about Trump’s business and conflicts of interest.

The whole presser was really something ... and celebrities reacted appropriately:

Also on HuffPost

Celebrity News & Photos

More:

Donald Trump
Suggest a correction
Comments
Unsurprisingly, Celebrities Were Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Press Conference

CONVERSATIONS