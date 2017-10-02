Celebrities React To The Sudden News Of Tom Petty's Death

The music world is mourning yet another tragedy on Monday after news surfaced that legendary singer Tom Petty died following a brief hospitalization.

The “Free Fallin’” performer was found unconscious and in “full cardiac arrest” on Sunday night, according to TMZ, and was rushed to the hospital where he was taken off life support Monday.

Petty, who was the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was a beloved member of the industry and gave fans hits like “I Won’t Back Down,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and “Breakdown.”

Fellow musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to share their memories and condolences.

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Mr Petty, thanks for all of it — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) October 2, 2017

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 2, 2017

Free falling — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) October 2, 2017

Oh my 💔. One of the greatest. Sending love & light to his family, band/crew & legions of fans forever touched by the music around the 🌎. https://t.co/llhqP73tr2 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 2, 2017